Noomi Rapace (Hudiksvall, Sweden, 1979)

In Sweden, parents can choose whether the mother’s or father’s surname goes first on their child’s name. If there is no agreement, the mother’s surname comes first. That’s why the maiden name of the ‘Prometheus’ star is Noren (she changed it to Rapace after getting married) and not Durán, after her Spanish father Rogelio Durán Ramos, who was born in Badajoz in Extremadura in 1958. Durán became a famous dancer and moved to Sweden where he taught at the Stockholm Academy of Dramatic Arts and starred in a few small films. In Stockholm, he married Anette, with whom he had three children. But Rapace was not one of them. Durán only realized the actress of ‘The Girl with a Dragon Tattoo’ was his daughter once she had grown up. Rapace was the product of a short-lived relationship Durán had had years ago with a young Swedish woman. The two saw each other on various occasions but her father died in 2007 and never saw Rapace become an international star.