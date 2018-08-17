2

The remains of the house in Alcanar (Tarragona), which was being used by the terrorists. A massive explosion completely demolished the house. Among the rubble, two bodies were found: those of Youssef Aallaa and Abdelbaki Es Satty, the Iman from Ripoll and the mastermind of the cell. One man was left injured, Mohamed Houli Chemlal. The terrorists were storing 500 kilos of explosives, acetone peroxide, known as “mother of Satan.” They also had 19 hand grenades and more than 100 gas canisters.