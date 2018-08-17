The aftermath of the attack on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas. This picture won the Ortega y Gasset journalist prize. Armengou-Miret Fotografía 20 fotos In photos: One year on from the terror attacks in Catalonia Today marks the anniversary of the atrocities in Barcelona and Cambrils, which saw 16 people killed and hundreds injured El País TwitterGoogle Plus 17 AGO 2018 - 13:20 CEST 1August 15 Preparing the attacks. Youssef Aalla poses for the camera wearing an explosive belt, while raising his index finger – a symbol of faith in the Islamic religion. He is in the house in Alcanar (Tarragona) used to prepare the atrocities. The picture was taking by the jihadist cell in Ripoll (Girona) two days before the attack in Las Ramblas in Barcelona. 2 The remains of the house in Alcanar (Tarragona), which was being used by the terrorists. A massive explosion completely demolished the house. Among the rubble, two bodies were found: those of Youssef Aallaa and Abdelbaki Es Satty, the Iman from Ripoll and the mastermind of the cell. One man was left injured, Mohamed Houli Chemlal. The terrorists were storing 500 kilos of explosives, acetone peroxide, known as “mother of Satan.” They also had 19 hand grenades and more than 100 gas canisters. Josep Lluís Sellart 3The attack on Las Ramblas in Barcelona. The van, driven by Younes Abouyaqoub, is seen above after it mowed down dozens of people on its 700-meter journey through the pedestrian boulevard. The vehicle stopped once the deployed airbag impeded the driver from continuing. 4Thursday, August 17 Attack in Las Ramblas. One of the victims lies on the ground. Sasha Asencio 5Thursday, August 17 Attack on Las Ramblas. Moments of tension among the crowds in the Plaza de Catalunya, after the attack. Joan Sánchez 6Thursday, August 17 Attack on Las Ramblas in Barcelona A police officer attends to an injured woman. Joan Sánchez 7Thursday, August 17 Attack on Las Ramblas, Barcelona. Employees in a restaurant wait for permission from the police to leave their workplace. Joan Sánchez 8Thursday, August 17 Attack on Las Ramblas, Barcelona. Emergency services tend to the injured. Joan Sánchez 9Thursday, August 17 Younes Abouyaaqoub makes his escape. The terrorist makes his way through La Boqueria market after the attack, as seen here in security camera footage. 10Thursday, August 17 Younes Abouyaaqoub flees the scene. Officers from the regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, search for the perpetrator of the attack in La Boqueria market. Joan Sánchez 11Thursday, August 17 Younes Abouyaaqoub flees the scene. The terrorist crosses Barcelona, reaching Zona Universitaria. There he stabs to death Pau Pérez Villán, so that he can steal his white Ford Focus. After breaking through a police checkpoint, he abandons the car. Andreu Dalmau EFE 12Thursday, August 17 The attack in Cambrils (Tarragona). Three of the five terrorists who would later perpetrate the second attack, in Cambrils (Tarragona), stop to make purchases at a gas station on the A-7 highway, as seen in this security camera footage. 13Friday August 18, 1am Attack in Cambrils (Tarragona). Late on Thursday night, the terrorists use an Audi A3 to run over a number of people on the seafront promenade in Cambrils (Tarragona). The car overturns, and the terrorists exit the vehicle carrying knives and an axe. In the photo, tourists flee from a local establishment. Josep Lluís Sellart 14Friday August 18, 1am Attack in Cambrils (Tarragona). A police officer shoots four of the terrorists, who were wearing fake explosive belts. The fifth terrorist runs 400 meters and stabs Ana Suárez, who later dies from her injuries. He is also shot by the police. In the photo, the overturned Audi A3 used by the cell. Josep Lluís Sellart 15Saturday, August 19 Citizen tributes. Messages left in chalk in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, two days after the attack there. Albert Gea Reuters 16Funeral for the victims. A “Mass for Peace” is held in the Sagrada Familia, in Barcelona. Joan Sánchez 17Monday, August 21 Abouyaaqoub is killed. The regional police take down Younes Abouyaaqoub, in Subirats (50 kilometros from Barcelona). Members of the public had helped locate the terrorist, and the Mossos d’Esquadra locate him in vineyards close to the area. He was wearing a fake explosives belt. He shouted “Allahu akbar!” before being shot dead. Massimiliano Minocri 18Saturday, August 26 Demonstration in Barcelona. Members of the public take to the streets to protest against the attacks. The sign, in Catalan, reads “We are not afraid.” Joan Sánchez 19Saturday, August 26 Demonstration in Barcelona. King Felipe VI (c) heads up the protest on August 26 in Barcelona. He is flanked by then-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (second left from king) as well as a number of national and regional politicians. The protest was marked by moments of tension, as the king and Rajoy were booed and whistled at by pro-Catalan independence supporters. David Ramos Getty Images 20Saturday, August 26 Demonstration in Barcelona. The banner reads: “I am not afraid.” Maximiliano Minocri