Video: Dramatic cellphone footage shows accident at Vigo music festival

Multiple videos have emerged of the accident at the O Marisquiño music and urban sports festival in Vigo, where a seafront promenade collapsed on Sunday night sending hundreds of young festival-goers into the water. One video, recorded by a person at the pier on their cellphone, shows the exact moment the wooden boardwalk gave way. Other footage, shared on social media, captures the ensuing panic as dozens of people trapped in the water tried to escape. Witnesses also recorded the arrival of emergency services at the scene.

According to the latest report from the Galician regional government, more than 300 people were injured in the accident. At least five were seriously hurt and remain in hospital, including two minors. Municipal authorities, however, have reported that no one’s life is in danger. After checking the area with thermal cameras, firefighters also confirmed that there were no fatalities and that no one was trapped in the wreckage or the water below.

English version by Melissa Kitson.