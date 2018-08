7

Las Islas, Ribadeo in Lugo. While often overshadowed by the As Catedrais or Cathedral beach, Las Islas is a postcard-perfect spot to go for a swim. Like As Catedrais, it is a great example of how the sea has eroded the cliffs, featuring five rock formations rising from the surf. One of these can be reached at low tide thanks to an isthmus of flat and compact sand.