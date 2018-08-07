Heat wave in Spain claims five lives

The heat wave which hit Spain last Wednesday has claimed three more lives, bringing the total number of deaths to five.

The Catalan regional government reported on Monday that two men had died from heat stroke in Tarragona. The Catalan civil protection team found the men on the street, without documentation. One was admitted into the intensive care unit of the Joan XXIII hospital in Tarragona on Thursday but died on Saturday. He is yet to be identified. The second victim was around 60 years old and died a few hours after being admitted into the same hospital on Saturday.

Homeless people during the heat wave in Madrid. Carlos Rosillo EL PAÍS

Health services in Extremadura also reported the death of an 81-year-old man who lived in Miajadas in Cáceres. It is the first death in the region, which has seen some of the highest temperatures of the heat wave. The victim was taken to Don Benito-Villanueva Hospital in Badajoz on Sunday and died around 2pm in the afternoon.

The deaths bring the total death toll since the heat wave began to five. On Friday, another undocumented man was found in the middle of the street in Barcelona and passed away later at Clínic de Barcelona Hospital. That same day, a 78-year-old man died from heat stroke while working on his farm in Murcia.

On Tuesday, a day before the heat wave officially began, a 48-year-old man also died from heat stroke while working on his car.

Madrid recorded its hottest night since 1920

The heat wave has brought soaring temperatures with highs above 45ºC in the Guadalimar basin in Andalusia. The hottest temperatures were recorded on the fourth day of the heat wave with 46ºC in Badajoz and 46.6ºC in El Granada, Huelva, close to the border with Portugal.

The heat wave also broke records in Madrid for the highest minimum temperature. In the early hours of August 2 and 3, the Spanish capital registered 25.9ºC – the hottest night since 1920. The Barcelona-El Prat station, next to the airport, broke the record for the highest minimum temperature two days in a row: on August 4, the temperature was 27.2ºC and on August 5, it was 27.3ºC. The previous record of 26.8ºC was set in 2006.

Spain’s national weather service Aemet on Monday announced the end of the heat wave and forecast a gradual drop in temperatures.

English version by Melissa Kitson.