La Manada sex offender arrested for shoplifting and assault

One of the members of the so-called “La Manada” gang, five men who were convicted for sexually abusing an 18-year-old at the 2016 Running of the Bulls fiestas in Pamplona, has been arrested for shoplifting and assault in Seville.

According to the police, Ángel Boza was caught trying to steal sunglasses valued at €200 at El Corte Inglés department store in downtown Seville. When he realized he had been spotted, he ran to his car but was pursued by two security guards. Boza – who had his driving license suspended by a Seville court – tried to run over the guards, who sustained minor injuries. The 26-year-old managed to leave the parking station but was intercepted by the police in a nearby street.

The car used by Boza to flee the scene.

The Navarre Regional Court, which is overseeing La Manada case, has been informed of his arrest. Boza spent last night at the local police station and a decision is pending as to whether he will be sent back to prison.

Boza’s arrest follows an earlier call to send another La Manada member, Antonio Manuel Guerrero, back to prison for breaching his bail conditions. Prosecutors argued that Guerrero broke his conditions by applying for a passport, but their argument was rejected by the Navarre Regional Court.

Boza and four other men convicted in the La Manada case were released from preventive custody on June 22 while an appelate court in Navarre reviews their appeals. They were convicted to nine years in prison for sexual abuse, but cleared of rape after the judges found that there had been no violence or intimidation against the victim.

La Manada case During the world-famous Sanfermines fiestas, the members of La Manada ushered an 18-year-old woman into the hallway of a residential building, where all five of them penetrated her and filmed the encounter on their cellphones. They then stole her cellphone and left the scene. The case triggered widespread protests in Spain and calls to overhaul the criminal code’s definition of sexual violence. The decision to grant bail to La Manada members also led to mass protests, with demonstrators arguing that Spain’s justice system “neither protects nor believes women.”

English version by Melissa Kitson.