A man cools off in Madrid Rio park.
A man cools off in Madrid Rio park.
In photos: Spain sizzles in a heat wave

As the thermometer hits 40ºC, water fountains and parks provide temporary relief from the sun

    1People cool down running through a water fountain in Madrid Rio park.
    2A man enjoys the spray from a water fountain in Madrid Rio park.
    3A bird splashes in a fountain in El Retiro park in Madrid.
    4A thermometer at a bus stop in Madrid reads 46ºC.
    5Tourists cool off at the Puente de Toledo fountain in Madrid.
    6Two girls drench themselves with water in a central square in Almería. EFE
    7A thermometer reads 39ºC in the center of Almería as the first day of the heat wave begins.
    8A group of children bathe in an inflatable pool in Tres Mil Viviendas in Seville.
    9Tourists row a boat in the lake in El Retiro park in Madrid.
    10A man washes his face at a tap in El Retiro park in Madrid.