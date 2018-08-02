A man cools off in Madrid Rio park. Carlos Rosillo 10 fotos In photos: Spain sizzles in a heat wave As the thermometer hits 40ºC, water fountains and parks provide temporary relief from the sun El País TwitterGoogle Plus 2 AGO 2018 - 16:01 CEST 1People cool down running through a water fountain in Madrid Rio park. Carlos Rosillo 2A man enjoys the spray from a water fountain in Madrid Rio park. Carlos Rosillo 3A bird splashes in a fountain in El Retiro park in Madrid. J.J. Guillén 4A thermometer at a bus stop in Madrid reads 46ºC. CARLOS ROSILLO 5Tourists cool off at the Puente de Toledo fountain in Madrid. 6Two girls drench themselves with water in a central square in Almería. Carlos Barba EFE 7A thermometer reads 39ºC in the center of Almería as the first day of the heat wave begins. 8A group of children bathe in an inflatable pool in Tres Mil Viviendas in Seville. PACO PUENTES 9Tourists row a boat in the lake in El Retiro park in Madrid. Carlos Rosillo 10A man washes his face at a tap in El Retiro park in Madrid. Carlos Rosillo