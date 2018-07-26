Over 700 migrants make violent border crossing into Ceuta

A group of over 700 undocumented migrants made a coordinated jump over the border fence separating Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Thursday morning.

Migrants used homemade blow torches and quicklime against the police, in what has been described as one of the largest and most violent border crossings in recent years.

A migrant injured by the barbed border fence.

Hundreds of migrants were stopped on Moroccan soil, but 592 more, by Red Cross estimates, made it across and headed straight for the immigrant center in Ceuta.

A total of 132 people required medical assistance, including 22 police officers who suffered respiratory problems as a result of the quicklime and homemade sprays. It is the first time these types of sprays have been used against police officers. Police sources say the officers have “injuries and burns” because of the “unusual violence” of the attack.

According to police, the group jumped over the fence at around 6am at the Finca Berrocal area, one of the weakest spots along the border where cameras cannot detect migrants. For more than an hour, police and Civil Guard officers tried to hold the group back but were overtaken by the migrants who used shears to cut the fence and homemade weapons to get past. The fence stretches 8.4 kilometers and is over six meters tall. It is also topped with barbed wire which resulted in many of the injuries.

The migrants who made it into to Ceuta ran across the streets, kissing the Spanish soil and crying out in joy. The group went directly to a local Temporary Immigration Detention Center (CETI), which is already 15% above capacity.

Migrants in Ceuta. EFE

Since the crossing, police officers have arrested hundreds of people on the Moroccan side of the border and the Spanish Civil Guard has also sent reinforcements to the area.

In September 2017, former Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido told Congress that 8,956 migrants had illegally crossed into Spain by jumping the border fence into Ceuta.

English version by Melissa Kitson and Susana Urra.