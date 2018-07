15

Most of the bodies were in an unrecognizable state. The first rescue team on the scene, nervous and in a hurry to identify the bodies, accidentally labeled a watermelon and a ham as human remains. This first team offered generous support but derailed the process of identifying the victims. Bodies were placed beside one another without any indication to where they had been found. The team took out bodies from the inside of cars without noting down the vehicle they were in, which would have helped with their identification.