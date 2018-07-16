11 fotos In photos: Pro-Franco demonstration at the Valley of the Fallen Hundreds of people gathered at the controversial monument on Sunday to protest the PM’s plans to exhume the remains of the former Spanish dictator El País TwitterGoogle Plus Madrid 16 JUL 2018 - 14:56 CEST 1Demonstrators gathered at the Valley of the Fallen to protest the government’s plans to exhume the remains of dictator Francisco Franco from the controversial monument north of Madrid. SANTI BURGOS 2Supporters of the dictator performed the fascist salute outside the basilica, where Franco’s tomb is located. SANTI BURGOS 3A protester wears a t-shirt with the slogan: “Do not touch the Valley.” SANTI BURGOS 4Crowds of people paid homage to Franco by making a fascist salute. SANTI BURGOS 5Hundreds of people traveled to the Valley of the Fallen from across Spain to protest the government’s plans. SANTI BURGOS 6The protesters waved Franco-era flags and chanted “Long live Franco and José Antonio,” the latter a reference to the founder of Falange, Spain’s fascist-inspired political party. SANTI BURGOS 7Protesters wave a flag with a message addressed to Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez: “Historical memory is of everyone and for everyone.” SANTI BURGOS 8The group who organized the demonstration argue the decision to exhume Franco’s remains is a “disgrace.” SANTI BURGOS 9Many of the attendees wore bracelets, hats and shirts with the pre-constitutional Spanish flag. SANTI BURGOS 10A family attend the protest with their child. SANTI BURGOS 11A Franco supporter wears a t-shirt pledging allegiance to the Spanish flag. SANTI BURGOS