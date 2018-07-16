Selecciona Edición
Pro-Franco protesters do the fascist salute.
In photos: Pro-Franco demonstration at the Valley of the Fallen

Hundreds of people gathered at the controversial monument on Sunday to protest the PM’s plans to exhume the remains of the former Spanish dictator

  • Demonstrators gathered at the Valley of the Fallen to protest the government’s plans to exhume the remains of dictator Francisco Franco from the controversial monument north of Madrid.
  • Supporters of the dictator performed the fascist salute outside the basilica, where Franco’s tomb is located.
  • A protester wears a t-shirt with the slogan: “Do not touch the Valley.”
  • Crowds of people paid homage to Franco by making a fascist salute.
  • Hundreds of people traveled to the Valley of the Fallen from across Spain to protest the government’s plans.
  • The protesters waved Franco-era flags and chanted “Long live Franco and José Antonio,” the latter a reference to the founder of Falange, Spain’s fascist-inspired political party.
  • Protesters wave a flag with a message addressed to Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez: “Historical memory is of everyone and for everyone.”
  • The group who organized the demonstration argue the decision to exhume Franco’s remains is a “disgrace.”
  • Many of the attendees wore bracelets, hats and shirts with the pre-constitutional Spanish flag.
  • A family attend the protest with their child.
  • A Franco supporter wears a t-shirt pledging allegiance to the Spanish flag.
