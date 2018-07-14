Six injured at a very quick Running of the Bulls on Day 8

A runner left dramatically hanging from the right horn of a chestnut-colored bull on the run into the bullring was the most striking image left behind today at the last Running of the Bulls at San Fermín this year, which saw animals from the Miura stockbreeder take to the streets of Pamplona in northern Spain. It took the six fighting bulls just two minutes and 12 seconds to reach the pen, with no gorings reported by the emergency services.

A total of six runners were left with bumps and bruises due to falls, tramplings and blows, which was a relatively low number given the fearsome reputation of the Miura animals, which are usually heavy, fierce and complicated to fight in the ring, not to mention being noble during the Running of the Bulls.

But the most striking image of the morning, without a doubt, was of the runner being dragged into the bullring, after a bull got caught on his shirt and his neckerchief, pulling him along for what felt like an eternity while the youngster tried to pull the clothing off and the bull continued along his way without being able to free himself from such a surprising annoyance. Fortunately, the incident took place inside the tunnel that leads into the bullring, and it appears to have had a happy ending, as the runner managed to get back to his feet. He was frightened and somewhat bruised, but alive and kicking – no mean feat after having spent so much time so close to such a strong and dangerous companion.

Elsewhere, there were a lot of people on the streets for this last run of the year, with very fast runs, headed up once more by the six tame steers as the animals took to the Santo Domingo hill. A black fighting bull slid into the lead on Mercaderes street, and the herd arrived almost together on the dangerous Estafeta bend. There, for the first time this year, a rare sight was seen – one that was familiar in years gone by, but unseen in 2018. One of the bulls went careening into the fence on the bend, although none of the animals fell to the ground and none of the runners was trampled. For once the anti-slip liquid applied to the cobblestones failed to do its job – or, simply, the speed was such that nothing could avoid the violent crash.

Estafeta street was also packed on the last day. The more experienced runners managed some beautiful runs, with a number of falls caused by the high speed of the bulls – four hooves carry you faster than two feet. That was how the group reached the Telefónica section, where, as is usual, a number of runners were swept away by the bulls, who weren’t counting either on the curve nor on the visitors standing there.

The end result was a fast run for the Miuras, bulls that were appearing for the 52nd time, and who have left behind 16 gorings during their long history, but none in the last four years.

And when the clock was showing two minutes and 12 seconds, the last bull entered the pen, officially bringing an end to the 2018 Running of the Bulls.

In just a few hours all of the fences will have gone – those 900 posts and 2,700 timbers that serve as protection during one of the most exciting spectacles you’ll ever see. This evening will see the last bullfight of the fiestas.

Until next year San Fermín.

English version by Simon Hunter.