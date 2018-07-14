The last day of the Running of the Bulls 2018. Rodrigo Jiménez EFE 9 fotos In pictures: Day 8 of the Running of the Bulls 2018 Animals from the Miura stockbreeder in Lora del Río, Seville ran the streets of the northern city of Pamplona this morning, at the last day of this year’s Sanfermines El País TwitterGoogle Plus Madrid 14 JUL 2018 - 08:44 CEST 1 rodrigo jiménez efe 2 ander gillena afp 3 villar lópez efe 4 ander gillena afp 5 ANDER GILLENA afp 6 ANDER GILLENEA AFP 7 j. p. urdiroz efe 8 susana verz reuters 9 RODRIGO JIMÉNEZ efe