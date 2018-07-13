Selecciona Edición
Runners at the the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival on Friday.
Runners at the the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival on Friday. AFP
In photos: Day 7 of the Running of the Bulls

The Jandilla bulls lived up to their reputation with a fast and dangerous race that saw one runner gored

  A bull horn connects with flesh near the Plaza Consistorial in Pamplona. EFE
    1A bull horn connects with flesh near the Plaza Consistorial in Pamplona. EFE
  Participants run next to Jandilla fighting bulls on the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. AFP
    2Participants run next to Jandilla fighting bulls on the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. AFP
  Runners touch a Jandilla bull as it races towards the bullring in Pamplona. AFP
    3Runners touch a Jandilla bull as it races towards the bullring in Pamplona. AFP
  A bull charges over a runner in the underpass leading to the bullring. EFE
    4A bull charges over a runner in the underpass leading to the bullring. EFE
  Steers and fighting bulls enter the bullring after the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival. AFP
    5Steers and fighting bulls enter the bullring after the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival. AFP
  A man was gored near the Plaza Consistorial at the Friday bullrun. EFE
    6A man was gored near the Plaza Consistorial at the Friday bullrun. EFE
  A reveller is tossed by a Jandilla fighting bull in the bullring after the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. AFP
    7A reveller is tossed by a Jandilla fighting bull in the bullring after the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. AFP
  The bulls are attracted into the pen where they will wait until the bulllfight on Friday afternoon. AFP
    8The bulls are attracted into the pen where they will wait until the bulllfight on Friday afternoon. AFP