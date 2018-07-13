Runners at the the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival on Friday. A. GILLENEA AFP 8 fotos In photos: Day 7 of the Running of the Bulls The Jandilla bulls lived up to their reputation with a fast and dangerous race that saw one runner gored 13 JUL 2018 - 08:31 CEST 1A bull horn connects with flesh near the Plaza Consistorial in Pamplona. Villar Lopez EFE 2Participants run next to Jandilla fighting bulls on the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. ANDER GILLENEA AFP 3Runners touch a Jandilla bull as it races towards the bullring in Pamplona. ANDER GILLENEA AFP 4A bull charges over a runner in the underpass leading to the bullring. Jesús Diges EFE 5Steers and fighting bulls enter the bullring after the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival. JOSE JORDAN AFP 6A man was gored near the Plaza Consistorial at the Friday bullrun. Villar Lopez EFE 7A reveller is tossed by a Jandilla fighting bull in the bullring after the seventh bullrun of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. JOSE JORDAN AFP 8The bulls are attracted into the pen where they will wait until the bulllfight on Friday afternoon. JOSE JORDAN AFP