Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls 2018. ANDER GILLENEA AFP 10 fotos In photos: Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona This morning saw animals from the Victoriano del Río stockbreeder run the streets of the northern Spanish city, at the world-famous San Fermín fiestas El País TwitterGoogle Plus Madrid 12 JUL 2018 - 10:17 CEST 1Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona. J.P. Urdiroz EFE 2Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona. Jesús Diges EFE 3Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona. J.P. Urdiroz EFE 4Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona. J.P. Urdiroz EFE 5Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona. Alvaro Barrientos AP 6Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona. JOSE JORDAN AFP 7Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona. Susana Vera REUTERS 8Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona. JOSE JORDAN AFP 9Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona. J.P. Urdiroz EFE 10Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona. ANDER GILLENEA AFP