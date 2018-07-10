Cristiano Ronaldo quits Real Madrid, signs for Juventus

Real Madrid on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that it has sold its star striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, to Juventus FC following the player’s own request to do so.

In an official release, the Madrid club expressed gratitude for a player who “has proven himself to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the most briliant periods in the history of our club and world soccer.”

“I think the time has come to open a new period in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. That’s the way I feel, and I ask everyone, most especially our followers, to please understand me. I have thought about it a lot, and I know that the time has come for a new cycle,” wrote Cristiano in a letter published on Real Madrid’s website.

The 33-year-old Portuguese national is saying goodbye after nine seasons with Real Madrid, where he arrived in July 2009. His sights are now set on Turin, Italy, where he will wear the Juventus shirt.

The release clause in Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, which runs until 2021, involves a payment of €1 billion, but the price that the Madrid club has opted for is €100 million – over four times what they paid for him in 2009.