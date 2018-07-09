Day 3 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona

Animals from the Cebada Gago stockbreeder, whose bulls have a reputation as being the most dangerous to appear at the Sanfermines fiestas, will be running the streets of Pamplona this Monday morning at 8am.

Last year six Cebada Gago fighting bulls – accompanied as always by six tame bullocks – opened the fiestas, and this year will make the first weekday appearance, after runs on Saturday and Sunday that saw packed streets despite rain showers on both days.

In their 29 years so far at the San Fermín Running of the Bulls, the Cebada Gago animals have gored 14 people on the Estafeta section and 14 people in the entrance to the bullring. The Ayuntamiento section is where the lowest number of gorings has been registered.

