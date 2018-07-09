14 fotos In photos: Madrid celebrates Gay Pride The 10-day long festivities have come to an end after a colorful parade took over the streets of the capital El País TwitterGoogle Plus Madrid 9 JUL 2018 - 14:08 CEST 1This year marked the 40th anniversary of World Pride. Jaime Villanueva 2The festivities began on Saturday with a march that rallied under the banner “Conquering equality, TRANSforming society.” JUAN MEDINA REUTERS 3For the first time, two government ministers headed the march – Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska (l) and Health Minister Carmen Montón (r). 4The march left from Atocha and traveled up the Paseo de Prado avenue up to the Plaza de Colón square. Samuel de Roman GETTY 5A woman at the march carries a sign reading, “I will not be free as long an LGBT+ person is not free although their chains may be very different to my own.” Jaime Villanueva 6Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena (second left) and Health Minister Carmen Montón took part in the celebrations. Jaime Villanueva 7The parade began at 7.30pm, after the march. OSCAR DEL POZO ASP 8Between one and two million people were estimated to attend the event. 9The parade included 47 floats. 10Around 3,000 police officers were on hand to maintain security. OSCAR DEL POZO AFP 11According to organizers, around one million people took part in the parade. Jaime Villanueva 12One of the colorfully-dressed members of the parade. Jaime Villanueva 13A winged member of the Gay Pride parade. OSCAR DEL POZO AFP 14The first parade took place 40 years ago on June 25, 1978 when “homosexual acts” were criminalized.