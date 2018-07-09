Selecciona Edición
In photos: Madrid celebrates Gay Pride
14 fotos

In photos: Madrid celebrates Gay Pride

The 10-day long festivities have come to an end after a colorful parade took over the streets of the capital

Madrid
  • This year marked the 40th anniversary of World Pride.
  • The festivities began on Saturday with a march that rallied under the banner “Conquering equality, TRANSforming society.”
  • For the first time, two government ministers headed the march – Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska (l) and Health Minister Carmen Montón (r).
  • The march left from Atocha and traveled up the Paseo de Prado avenue up to the Plaza de Colón square.
  • A woman at the march carries a sign reading, “I will not be free as long an LGBT+ person is not free although their chains may be very different to my own.”
  • Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena (second left) and Health Minister Carmen Montón took part in the celebrations.
  • The parade began at 7.30pm, after the march.
  • Between one and two million people were estimated to attend the event.
  • The parade included 47 floats.
  • Around 3,000 police officers were on hand to maintain security.
  • According to organizers, around one million people took part in the parade.
  • One of the colorfully-dressed members of the parade.
  • A winged member of the Gay Pride parade.
  • The first parade took place 40 years ago on June 25, 1978 when “homosexual acts” were criminalized.
