Video: ‘El Chupinazo’ marks the official start of the 2018 San Fermín fiestas

The northern Spanish city of Pamplona this morning immersed itself yet again in the San Fermín fiestas, the world-famous Running of the Bulls. As well as the daily mad dash through the city chased by the massive animals, attendees of the event can expect nine days of non-stop partying. The Sanfermines officially got going today at 12pm, with the firing of the famous rocket, known as the chupinazo. Once the firework had flown over the skies of the city, the party got started on every street, with thousands of people wearing the traditional white-and-red attire associated with the event. There are nearly 500 activities planned for the next nine days, including the bull runs, the bull fights, a procession in honor of San Fermín, fireworks, concerts and more.