Runners and bulls collide at an encierro in 1988. Luis Manuel Fernández 10 fotos In photos: The Running of the Bulls, then and now A historical look back at some of the best, and most dangerous, moments of the fiesta El País TwitterGoogle Plus 6 JUL 2018 - 09:56 CEST 1A bull from the Cebada Gago ranch falls near a runner in 1999. Luis Azanza 2The bulls enter the ring at the end of an encierro in 1999. 3Runners and bulls collide at an encierro in 1988. Luis Manuel Fernández 4Red bandanas are a symbol of Sanfermines. Getty 5One of the encierros in 2000. AP 6A bull goring a runner in the seventh encierro in 2000. Luis Azanza 7The sixth encierro in 2004. Reuters 8Runners falling to the ground during an encierro in 2005. Luis Azanza 9A bull from the Jandilla ranch making contact with a runner in 2004. Reuters 10A pile-up at one of the runs in 2013. Reuters