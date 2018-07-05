Selecciona Edición
Runners and bulls collide at an encierro in 1988.
Runners and bulls collide at an encierro in 1988.
In photos: The Running of the Bulls, then and now

A historical look back at some of the best, and most dangerous, moments of the fiesta

  • A bull from the Cebada Gago ranch falls near a runner in 1999.
  • The bulls enter the ring at the end of an encierro in 1999.
  • Runners and bulls collide at an encierro in 1988.
  • Red bandanas are a symbol of Sanfermines.
  • One of the encierros in 2000.
  • A bull goring a runner in the seventh encierro in 2000.
  • The sixth encierro in 2004.
  • Runners falling to the ground during an encierro in 2005.
  • A bull from the Jandilla ranch making contact with a runner in 2004.
  • A pile-up at one of the runs in 2013.
