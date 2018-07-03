1

Waiting up to three hours to go for a swim after lunch

It was the worst moment of the day for Spanish kids. Excited to jump back in the pool or the surf, children were lectured by their parents about the mysterious “digestion cramps” that could come from swimming too soon after eating. It didn’t matter what was eaten, kids had to wait between two and three hours before returning to the water. A bit of an exaggeration, admits doctor María del Carmen Vidal from the University of Barcelona. “If you eat a salad, digestion is very fast; if you have a heavy dish, it could take up to two hours. The fat slows down digestion.” Pictured: a scene from the TV series ‘Cuéntame cómo pasó’ (Tell me how it happened).