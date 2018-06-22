10 fotos In photos: Protestors take to the streets after “La Manada” granted bail Feminist organizations demonstrate after Navarre court frees five men, who have been convicted of sexual abuse of an 18-year-old at the Running of the Bulls fiestas El País TwitterGoogle Plus 22 JUN 2018 - 13:24 CEST 1Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.” Pablo Lasaosa 2Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.” Pablo Lasaosa 3“It was not abuse, it is assault,” reads a banner at a protest in Pamplona. Pablo Lasaosa 4A person holds a sign that reads “Justice?” at the Pamplona protest. Álvaro Barrientos 5Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.” Pablo Lasaosa 6A sign reads “I believe you” at a protest in Plaza Sant Jaume in Barcelona. Massimiliano Minocri 7“La Manada freed? Immoral” reads this sign at the Barcelona protest. Massimiliano Minocri 8Protest in Plaza Sant Jaume in Barcelona against the release of “La Manada” Massimiliano Minocri 9Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.” Pablo Lasaosa 10A woman holds a sign reading “Rapists freed?” with the faces “La Manada” during a protest in Barcelona. Massimiliano Minocri