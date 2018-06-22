Selecciona Edición
In photos: Protestors take to the streets after “La Manada” granted bail
10 fotos

In photos: Protestors take to the streets after “La Manada” granted bail

Feminist organizations demonstrate after Navarre court frees five men, who have been convicted of sexual abuse of an 18-year-old at the Running of the Bulls fiestas

  • Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.”
    1Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.”
  • Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.”
    2Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.”
  • “It was not abuse, it is assault,” reads a banner at a protest in Pamplona.
    3“It was not abuse, it is assault,” reads a banner at a protest in Pamplona.
  • A person holds a sign that reads “Justice?” at the Pamplona protest.
    4A person holds a sign that reads “Justice?” at the Pamplona protest.
  • Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.”
    5Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.”
  • A sign reads “I believe you” at a protest in Plaza Sant Jaume in Barcelona.
    6A sign reads “I believe you” at a protest in Plaza Sant Jaume in Barcelona.
  • “La Manada freed? Immoral” reads this sign at the Barcelona protest.
    7“La Manada freed? Immoral” reads this sign at the Barcelona protest.
  • Protest in Plaza Sant Jaume in Barcelona against the release of “La Manada”
    8Protest in Plaza Sant Jaume in Barcelona against the release of “La Manada”
  • Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.”
    9Protest in Pamplona against the release of “La Manada.”
  • A woman holds a sign reading “Rapists freed?” with the faces “La Manada” during a protest in Barcelona.
    10A woman holds a sign reading “Rapists freed?” with the faces “La Manada” during a protest in Barcelona.