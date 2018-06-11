Selecciona Edición
In photos: On board the ‘Aquarius’
10 fotos

In photos: On board the 'Aquarius'

Journalists from EL PAÍS are currently traveling on the NGO migrant rescue ship, which has around 600 people on it but is yet to be granted permission to dock in Italy or Malta

  Sunday June 10, 2018 Migrants on board the 'Aquarius,' on the day that Italy's interior minister, Matteo Salvini, closed his country's ports to the rescue boat, which is carrying more than 600 people.
    1Sunday June 10, 2018 Migrants on board the ‘Aquarius,’ on the day that Italy’s interior minister, Matteo Salvini, closed his country’s ports to the rescue boat, which is carrying more than 600 people.
  One of the crew cuts open a life preserver, which is revealed to be fake, on June 9.
    2One of the crew cuts open a life preserver, which is revealed to be fake, on June 9.
  A migrant is helped onto the 'Aquarius' by the rescue crew on June 9.
    3A migrant is helped onto the ‘Aquarius’ by the rescue crew on June 9.
  The head doctor on the ship, David, holds a rescued baby, on June 8.
    4The head doctor on the ship, David, holds a rescued baby, on June 8.
  One of the rescued migrants thanks God after being picked up by the crew, on June 9.
    5One of the rescued migrants thanks God after being picked up by the crew, on June 9.
  An Italian Navy boat carrying rescued migrants approaches the 'Aquarius' on June 9.
    6An Italian Navy boat carrying rescued migrants approaches the ‘Aquarius’ on June 9.
  The rescued survivors from the shipwreck arrive at the 'Aquarius' on June 9.
    7The rescued survivors from the shipwreck arrive at the ‘Aquarius’ on June 9.
  The ship's midwife looks with concern at one of the unseaworthy rubber dinghies used by the migrants.
    8The ship’s midwife looks with concern at one of the unseaworthy rubber dinghies used by the migrants.
  The SOS Méditerranée team approaches a migrant vessel on June 9.
    9The SOS Méditerranée team approaches a migrant vessel on June 9.
  Personnel from Doctors Without Borders explain basic CPR to the crew ahead of their first rescue mission, on June 9.
    10Personnel from Doctors Without Borders explain basic CPR to the crew ahead of their first rescue mission, on June 9.

