ÓSCAR CORRAL 10 fotos In photos: On board the 'Aquarius' Journalists from EL PAÍS are currently traveling on the NGO migrant rescue ship, which has around 600 people on it but is yet to be granted permission to dock in Italy or Malta Óscar Corral 11 JUN 2018 - 14:17 CEST 1Sunday June 10, 2018 Migrants on board the 'Aquarius,' on the day that Italy's interior minister, Matteo Salvini, closed his country's ports to the rescue boat, which is carrying more than 600 people. ÓSCAR CORRAL 2One of the crew cuts open a life preserver, which is revealed to be fake, on June 9. ÓSCAR CORRAL 3A migrant is helped onto the 'Aquarius' by the rescue crew on June 9. ÓSCAR CORRAL 4The head doctor on the ship, David, holds a rescued baby, on June 8. ÓSCAR CORRAL 5One of the rescued migrants thanks God after being picked up by the crew, on June 9. ÓSCAR CORRAL 6An Italian Navy boat carrying rescued migrants approaches the 'Aquarius' on June 9. ÓSCAR CORRAL 7The rescued survivors from the shipwreck arrive at the 'Aquarius' on June 9. ÓSCAR CORRAL 8The ship's midwife looks with concern at one of the unseaworthy rubber dinghies used by the migrants. ÓSCAR CORRAL 9The SOS Méditerranée team approaches a migrant vessel on June 9. ÓSCAR CORRAL 10Personnel from Doctors Without Borders explain basic CPR to the crew ahead of their first rescue mission, on June 9. ÓSCAR CORRAL