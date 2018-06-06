Costa Vasca geopark. Gonzalo Azumendi 8 fotos Spain’s most stunning coastal landscapes Let yourself be swept away by these dramatic shores, where rock, sea and sand meet in awe-inspiring formations Guillermo Esaín 8 JUN 2018 - 17:02 CEST 1Teneguía Volcano, Canary Islands Located on the island of La Palma, this volcano last erupted in 1971 sending 40 million cubic meters of pyroclastic matter into the air. Now visitors can hike up the upper part of the orange-tinged peak, which still continues to emit hot gasses. F. G. GETTY 2Cap de Creus Natural Park, Figueres This sweeping natural park offers visitors the chance to admire the dramatic rock formations carved by years of erosion. At the Culip and Culleró coves, you can see the shale stone veins that captured the imagination of Spanish painter Salvador Dalí, while Los Roigs, named after the red pegmatites, is the perfect spot to take in the warm Spanish sun. G. A. 3Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park, Almería This park is home to the best-conserved volcanic cliffs in Spain. You can also find Arco beach, a dune that has been shaped by the wind, as well as Mónsul beach which features dark rock formations in the shape of waves. A. C. AGE FOTOSTOCK 4El Hierro geopark, Canary Islands Running from the top of Malpasso peak down to the bottom of the underwater Tagoro volcano (elhierrogeoparque.es), the El Hierro natural park is a wonderland of rugged stony arches. In the middle of cliffs chiseled by the sea, you can see the cinematic Tosca Arch, a rocky bridge that joins two coastal points. K. K. Alamy 5This Spanish archipelago is spotted with volcanic craters and chimneys that soar above the tranquil, deep blue waters. J. C. M. AGE FOTOSTOCK 6Bolnuevo rock formations, Murcia Located in Mazarrón Bay, these ancient formations are the product of years of erosion. Their power of suggestion increases under the night sky. During the day visitors can enjoy the nudist coves. Alamy 7La Griega beach, Asturias There are no fossilized footprints quite like the ones left behind by dinosaurs. The Jurassic Museum of Asturias in Colunga holds the third-largest and most-diverse collection of dinosaur fossils in the world. At the nearby La Griega beach, you can find the fossilized prints of sauropods, theropods and Stegosaurus. J.C.M. AGE FOTOSTOCK 8Costa Vasca geopark, Basque Country Known for its jagged rock formations known as ‘flysch,’ this natural reserve attracts 1,300 visitors a year. In Zumaia, visitors can see a fine black layer left after an asteroid hit 66 million years ago. Gonzalo Azumendi Más información Travel: 10 enchanting Spanish bays Eight Spanish beaches to visit this spring Why not take a late summer break on one of Spain’s (almost) secret islands?