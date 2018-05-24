Police stage mass raids in Catalonia over alleged diversion of public funds

Spanish National Police officers from the Financial and Tax Crime Department (UDEF) today launched a series of raids to investigate alleged diversion of public funds in Catalonia meant for international development aid projects. On Thursday morning, police raided the headquarters of the Barcelona Provincial Council, as well as businesses and not-for-profits in Barcelona, Tarragona and Girona.

The operation, dubbed Operation Estela, saw a total of 29 people arrested, including Salvador Esteve Figueras, the former head of the Barcelona Provincial Council, and the mayor of Tordera, Joan Carlos Cañizares. Esteve, along with around 15 other people, were later released.

More than 20 raids were ordered by the Catalan regional High Court, and included “professional and private offices, homes and businesses”

More than 500 police officers took part, some of whom were drafted in from Madrid.

The police and the regional High Court judge in charge of the operation believe that the amount defrauded could be as high as €2 million, and that the funds were diverted away from the causes they were meant for.

The court has stated that those arrested are suspected of influence peddling, diversion of public funds, document forgery, grant fraud and prevaricación, when public officials deliberately make unlawful decisions.

The case involves programs in Latin America, Morocco, Bosnia and other countries, where the funds were going to support water and waste management projects between 2012 and 2015, according to the court.

Among the suspects is Francesc Dalmases, a deputy for the Together for Catalonia party

Sources close to the investigation said that individuals implicated in the plot have a “strong commitment to [Catalan] independence” and in some cases head businesses linked to the Catalan separatist movement.

Among the suspects is Francesc Dalmases, a deputy for Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia), the party of ousted Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont. Police have linked Dalmases with the alleged fraud. The regional deputy is a member of the Catalan Agency of Development Cooperation and an association called IGMAN Acció Solidaria, as well as being director of the CATmón foundation, whose objective is “working toward international awareness and recognition of the Catalan nation.” The foundation’s website was down on Thursday. Dalmases is also the editor of two magazines called ONGC and Catalan International View.

According to the UDEF investigations, irregular fund transfers were made between the accounts of IGMAN, CATmón and the trading company Discatimat S.L.. These funds were later either returned in cash, used toward the pro-independence drive, or ended up in the personal accounts of the suspects.

Sources from the investigation added that many of the suspects “are very close to Quim Torra,” the new regional premier of Catalonia and a hard-line supporter of Catalan independence.The majority of those arrested have held technical or leadership roles in public regional organizations.

If suspicions are confirmed, it would uncover one of the alleged ways that the pro-independence drive has been funded. To date, Civil Guard-led investigations into the funding of the Catalan separatist movement have had difficulty collecting evidence regarding the alleged misuse of public funds to pay for the October 1 referendum.

In its latest report, the Civil Guard said that €1.9 million had been misappropriated but admitted that most of that amount had not been spent. One of the few items that the Civil Guard said it had evidence for – invoices and credit card payments – was the cost of accommodation for international observers brought in for the referendum, paid for by the Public Diplomacy Council of Catalonia (Diplocat), an organization run at the time by former Catalan government minister Raül Romera, who is currently in pre-trial custody for his role in last year’s independence drive.

The Civil Guard has found that a total of €192,368.86 of public funds was spent on the observers. Part of this money was sent via bank transfers to The Hague Center for Strategic Studies (in charge of providing international observers), which received €119,700 and a “payment commitment” of €47,365. The Civil Guard said the “expenses tied to the logistics” of sending the international observers to Spain for the referendum, including hotels, flights and “events” was in excess of €40,591.22. The officers have said that Romeva had “ultimate responsibility” for these expenses.

English version by Melissa Kitson.