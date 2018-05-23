Could this program stop children from believing in gender stereotypes?

Ana Torres / Luis Manuel Rivas / El País__LAB

What are a paratrooper, surgeon and mechanic engineer doing in a primary school? Their goal is to inspire young girls and help address the lack of female role models.

Gender stereotypes develop between the ages of five and seven

Two years ago, the British campaign Inspiring Women started taking female professionals to different schools across the United Kingdom to teach young girls that it was possible to pursue a career in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

The initiative aimed to break gender stereotypes which, according to many studies, develop between the ages of five and seven. A video was made of their efforts and quickly went viral, inspiring other countries such as Spain to act.

The Spanish foundation Inspiring Girls has now started their own campaign and is bringing female professionals to schools to inspire young girls to look beyond gender stereotypes.

Any woman can sign up to visit a school and talk about her career with groups of young girls.

English version by Laura Rodríguez.