In first vote, pro-independence candidate Quim Torra falls short of majority

An investiture debate that will potentially end more than 100 days of deadlock in Catalonia got going at noon on Saturday in the regional parliament. At the outset of the session, the pro-independence Together for Catalonia (Junts per Catalunya) candidate for premier, Quim Torra, made a speech in which he promised to “work without stopping for the Catalan republic.” He also reiterated statements he made on Friday, when he expressed his desire to begin a “participatory process that will lead to the creation of a Catalan constitution,” and also promised that his government will be faithful to the “mandate of October 1,” in reference to the illegal independence referendum that was held in the region last fall.

However, as was expected, after the day’s debate he fell short of the absolute majority needed in order to secure the premiership of Catalonia in the first round of voting. He received 66 votes in favor, 65 against and four abstentions from the CUP party. He needed 68 votes to succeed. A second investiture debate will be held on Monday, beginning at 10.30am, at which Torra will only need a simple majority to be voted in as premier.

The 66 votes in favor came from the pro-secession Together for Catalonia party and the Catalan Republican Left (ERC). These included those votes delegated by ousted regional premier Carles Puigdemont, who is in Berlin, Antoni Comín, who is in Belgium, and Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Oriol Junqueras and Raül Romeva, all of whom are being held in custody ahead of their trials for their role in the unilateral declaration of independence last year.

The CUP party will hold a meeting on Sunday to decide whether or not to abstain on Monday, thus paving the way for Torra to be voted in, or to vote against, which would most likely see Catalonia have to hold yet another regional election.

Speaking during the day’s debate, Torra argued in favor of the “construction of a country with the maximum radicalism possible,” in a speech that was highly critical of the Spanish state and its institutions. He defended the division of powers between those he would hold as premier of the Catalan regional government, and those of former premier Carles Puigdemont, who is currently in Germany awaiting possible extradition to Spain to face charges for his role in last year’s unilateral declaration of independence.

Torra also used the term “transitional” to define the time that the former premier and his one-time colleagues in the regional Cabinet will have to wait until they return to the roles they were ousted from under the terms of Article 155, the section of the Spanish Constitution used by the central government in Madrid last year to suspend the region’s autonomous powers in the wake of the declaration of independence passed by parliament.

Torra used the first 30 minutes of his speech on Saturday to make clear that he would be opting to continue to challenge the Spanish state in a bid for Catalan independence, and added that it should have been Puigdemont who was standing for premier in the investiture debate, and not him. He repeated the oft-made claim by pro-independence forces that the politicians who are currently being held in custody ahead of trial for their role in the independence declaration last year are “political prisoners,” or in the case of those who fled Spain to avoid arrest, are “exiled,” and stated that he would once again try to pass the regional laws that have been approved by the Catalan parliament in a bid to facilitate remote voting by deputies, but have been suspended by the country’s Constitutional Court.

Torra also directly accused Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido of “misuse of funds” for having sent thousands of National Police and Civil Guard officers to Catalonia in a bid to prevent the illegal independence referendum from taking place on October 1. Misuse of funds is one of the charges that the political leaders behind last year’s unilateral declaration of independence are facing in the Spanish courts.

Torra’s initial speech during Saturday’s debate was peppered with expressions that were intended to guarantee the support – or at least the abstention – of the four deputies of the pro-independence, anti-capitalism, anti-EU CUP party. Despite its scant representation within the Catalan parliament, the CUP holds the key to power, given that its support or abstention will be essential to Torra in the second round of voting on Monday, when a simple majority will suffice for him to be voted in as premier. As such, Torra spoke of building a “feminist republic” and reiterated that he would push for “a constituent process inspired by the people,” as the CUP has been calling for.

Torra also stated that he would reinstate and “expand” the network of offices that the Catalan regional government had established abroad – one of the first actions taken by the central government in Madrid when it took control of the region’s powers was to shut all of these so-called “embassies.”

Inés Arrimadas in parliament on Saturday. Quique García EFE

As for the Spanish prime minister, Mariano Rajoy of the conservative Popular Party, Torra offered him “dialogue,” in spite of the accusations and tirades that he aimed at him during the same speech.

Torra avoided any kind of criticism dedicated to the strategy of the pro-secession forces, despite the fact that some of the party leaders in favor of independence believe that mistakes have been made. He spoke more from his heart than his head, with continuous allusions to the families of the politicians currently being held in jail and those who have fled the country, also making generic allusions to Catalan patriotism.

In response, opposition leader Inés Arrimadas, of the center-right Ciudadanos party, criticized Torra for only having addressed half of the Catalan people – i.e. those who have voted in favor of pro-independence groups in recent elections – in his speech, and reminded him of his xenophobic tweets posted in the past criticizing Spain and Spaniards.

Arrimadas expressed her concern given that she sees Torra as “more radical” than ousted former premier Carles Puigdemont and as a “danger” for Catalonia. She added that Torra as premier would simply “guarantee more procés,” as the pro-independence movement is known, as well as “more social confrontation.”

The leader of the regional branch of Ciudadanos, a party that emerged in Catalonia in opposition to the independence drive and political corruption but that has since moved into the national arena, added that a future government led by Torra would be a “genuine danger for social harmony and for the economy.”

For his part, Miquel Iceta, the leader of the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC), used his speech in the investiture debate to criticize Torra for accepting a role as a temporary premier, and for “only having addressed pro-independence supporters.” The PSC chief added that “it would be difficult” for Torra to be premier “without revising some of his beliefs in recent times.”

Iceta also pointed out that in 2015 Torra wrote an article in which he celebrated the possibility of the central government in Madrid sending tanks into Catalonia, given that such an action would generate sympathy for the pro-independence cause, and also drew attention to the fact that the candidate for premier had not discussed the regional financing system nor other specific issues that affect the lives of Catalans.

The leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP) in the Catalan parliament, Xavier García Albiol, stated in his speech that Torra had today shown himself to be “incendiary, ignoring more than half of Catalan society and prepared to continue generating conflict with the democratic institutions.” He added that it was “a very bad start.”

The spokesperson for the pro-independence Catalan Republican Left (ERC), Sergi Sabrià, told parliament that his party was “happy and full of hope with the creation of a government presided over by Torra, in order to recover [Catalonia’s] institutions and do away with [Article] 155.”

Also in an optimistic mood was Marta Pascal, the leader of the Catalan European Democratic Party (PDeCAT), who said in her speech that “premier [Carles] Puigdemont is calm, unwavering, confident, and conscious of what [Article] 155 has meant.”

English version by Simon Hunter.