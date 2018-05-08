10

Antuerta (Bareyo, Cantabria)

It’s not so much for diving in, as much as it is for walking along the beach and relentlessly photographing. Such is its wild power to evoke emotions. You reach Cuberris beach in no time, to look over this sweet spot positioned under protective cliffs. The urban developments seen at the Ajo cape do not so much as hint at the pristine setting and calm that the surfers from the Ajo Surf School (ajosurfschool.com) and seagulls get to enjoy. The majority of visitors don’t descend to the sand (during high tide the staircase with a railing does little to avoid getting your feet wet): it’s enough just to stare in awe from afar. The perfect selfie. During the course of the ebb and flow of the tide, it flaunts its most spectacular sandy beach, and is when its caves can be explored. During high tide, it might be better to stick to the path that runs through the higher part of the cliffs. Accessibility: In Cuberris beach, in front of the Ajo Beach campsite, there is a small parking zone. A 300 meter path leaves you in Antuerta.