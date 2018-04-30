Judge in Running of the Bulls rape case has “unique problem,” says Spanish justice minister

Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catalá weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Running of the Bulls sexual assault case on Monday morning, when he made comments about one of the judges on the three-magistrate panel that tried the case.

When everyone knows that this judge has a unique problem, I am surprised that the CGPJ has not taken action Justice Minister Rafael Catalá

Speaking on the Cope radio network, Catalá expressed “surprise” that Spain’s legal watchdog, the CGPJ, has not “taken action” against Ricardo González, the judge who wanted to acquit the five defendants in the case, who were accused of the gang rape of an 18-year-old at the world-famous Sanfermines fiestas in 2016.

The victim was assaulted inside a building lobby in Pamplona, and the men filmed the abuse on their cellphones.

The five members of La Manada.

“When everyone knows that this judge has a unique problem, I am surprised that the CGPJ has not taken action,” he said this morning.

Judge Ricardo González voted against the sentence handed down to the five defendants, known collectively as “La Manada” (or, The Pack), after a WhatsApp group they used to chat among themselves and with other friends. There was outrage and widespread protests throughout Spain last week after the judges found the five men guilty of the lesser charge of sexual abuse rather than sexual assault (rape). The men were given nine years in prison and ordered to pay the victim €50,000 of compensation.

Of the 340-page ruling, 200 pages were dedicated to Judge González’s findings in the case, in which he wrote that the videos that the defendants took of the intercourse with the victim merely showed five men and a woman practicing “sexual acts in an atmosphere of revelry and delight.”

Protests in Madrid last week in the wake of the ruling. Victor J Blanco ©GTRESONLINE

This contrasts with the testimony given by the victim, who had only minutes before met the members of La Manada in the street during Sanfermines, and was ushered by them into a building hallway where the sexual acts took place. They also stole her cellphone before leaving the scene.

Speaking on Monday morning, Catalá did not go into further detail about the apparent issue with Judge González. “I don’t know about [the problem] and it would not be reasonable to talk about a personal problem,” the minister stated when asked about the magistrate. But he added that “everyone knows about it,” in reference to professionals from the legal profession. He added that González “has had some investigations” opened against him. “In Spain, we have 5,500 magnificent and highly professional judges. But as in all corporations, there are some people with difficulties. If they knew about this situation in the Navarre High Court, they should have taken preventive action,” Catalá stated.

The minister went on to say that the vote against the ruling and the expressions used by the magistrate in the ruling were what has raised most anger among Spanish society, more than the actual ruling itself. Speaking about the judge’s vote, Catalá said that “a sentence that is 340 pages long cannot have 200 pages detailing a personal vote using inappropriate expressions, which is what I believe has created such social upheaval, and not the sentence so much as the personal vote. There could have been preventive action there, and that is where the CGPJ has a responsibility.”

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last week to protest the sentence handed down by the Navarre High Court, after the judges opted to find the five men guilty of continuous sexual abuse rather than sexual assault, on the basis that the incident took place without violence or intimidation. The public prosecutor has been calling for 22 years in jail for five offenses of sexual assault, violation of privacy and robbery with intimidation.

The Spanish government last week announced that it would revise legislation covering sexual assaults in the Spanish criminal code. But on Monday, the justice minister warned that it was important not to legislate in the heat of the moment. “I am in favor of laws being adapted to social realities. If there is an imbalance, we need to legislate to change it,” he said on Monday. “In this case, the fine line between influence, violence and intimidation has produced results that are so unusual that it is not doubt convenient to review them. But not in a rushed manner nor from a populist point of view. Experts in criminal law will take their time and the parties will make a decision on their conclusions.”

English version by Simon Hunter.