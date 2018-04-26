Jail for five men in Running of the Bulls gang-rape case

A court in Navarre, Spain has found five men guilty of sexually abusing an 18-year-old woman at the 2016 Running of the Bulls festival in Pamplona. They each received nine-year prison sentences and an additional five years of parole.

But the three-judge panel convicted the men of sexual abuse, not rape, which would have entailed much longer prison terms. The prosecution had asked for 22 years each.

The decision, made public early Thursday afternoon, triggered protests outside the Audiencia de Navarra courthouse in Pamplona. Supporters of the victim loudly chanted “We want justice!” and “Rape is not abuse!”

Women’s groups were also critical of the decision. Yolanda Besteiro, president of the Federation of Progressive Women, told the news agency Europa Press that it is “a sweetened sentence that does not sanction the gravity of the facts. It is very disappointing.”

The lead judge of a three-judge panel, José Francisco Cobo, read out the sentence from a court in Pamplona on Thursday, announcing that the defendants had been found guilty of a “continuous offense of sexual abuse,” despite having being accused of sexually assaulting – i.e. raping – the young woman. The judges ruled that there was no violence nor intimidation toward the victim, but that consent was obtained given the “situation of superiority” that “encroached on the freedom of the victim.”

The five men will also have to pay the victim compensation totaling €50,000, €10,000 each, and all will be subject to a restraining order that will prevent them from approaching or contacting the victim.

The judges took five months to rule in the case, three more than expected. One of the three judges voted to acquit the five defendants.

Under the Spanish criminal code the offense of “sexual abuse” is defined as when there is an attempt to access the body of another person without consent and without physical violence. It is an offense applied in cases of minors, who are unable to grant consent, or persons with any kind of disability, or those who are drunk or under the effects of drugs, and as such are not in a condition to authorize sexual activity.

The prosecutor in the case had called for the defendants to face 22 years in jail for the offense of sexual assault, which is defined as accessing the body of another person for the purposes of an explicitly sexual act, without consent and using violence.

The incident took place in July 2016 in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona during the popular Sanfermines fiestas, known more widely as the Running of the Bulls in the English-speaking world.

The case became known as “La Manada,” or The Pack, after the name of the WhatsApp group used by the defendants and other friends of theirs to chat. All five, who were between 25 and 27 at the time, are from Seville and include one member of the Civil Guard and a member of the armed forces. Both have since been suspended.

The attack was filmed by the defendants, who also stole the woman’s cellphone. After the alleged assault, the victim was found crying on a bench by a couple, who urged her to go to the police.

This and other reports of sexual assaults at the world-famous, alcohol-fueled festival triggered a wave of citizen concern, and the city of Pamplona has since rolled out new measures to increase security and raise awareness about the issue.

The trial took place in November, and stretched out over 11 sessions in which the defense sought to convince the court that the woman was not the victim of sexual assault, but instead consented to sexual relations with all five men.

The defendants previously admitted to having had unprotected group sex with the young woman and filming the acts. “In other words, they knew exactly what they were doing,” said public prosecutor Elena Sarasate at the trial.

The prosecutor also expressed outrage at the defense team’s argument that it could not have been rape as the woman did not try and defend herself by “biting their penises.”

During the trial, the young woman admitted that the defendants did not use force to take her into the doorway where they assaulted her. Instead, two of them took her by the hand. But the first of the five defendants admitted that the victim did not expressly consent to sexual relations.

The high-profile case galvanized public opinion, especially after it emerged that private detectives working for the defense followed the victim and tracked her online activities in an apparent bid to demonstrate that she was not deeply affected by the incident. The public outcry over this surveillance prompted the defense to withdraw the report from the evidence.

Around 500 people demonstrated outside the Pamplona courthouse during the trial, carrying signs with the messages “No is no” and “Sexual violence is sexist violence.”

English version by Susana Urra and Simon Hunter.