Video: Two men arrested after violent machete street fight in Barcelona

Two men armed with a machete and knife were caught on camera clashing in a violent street fight in the heart of El Raval neighborhood in Barcelona. The confrontation took place around 8pm on Tuesday on Reina Amàlia street. El Raval has become a known hot-spot for drugs and is home to many so-called narco-apartments – empty residences taken over by squatters and used to sell narcotics.

The fight lasted nearly three minutes and did not result in major injuries

A video recorded by a nearby resident on their cellphone shows the two men slashing at each other with the bladed weapons. One of the aggressors manages to cut the leg of his opponent. According to sources close to the investigation, the fight was related to drug trafficking.

The incident lasted nearly three minutes but did not result in any major injuries. It was broken up by friends of the individuals who pulled the opponents away from each another. The man with the large knife is seen putting the weapon in its sheath and hiding it under his coat before escaping – just as the Barcelona municipal police force arrived on the scene.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident to clarify the details. The injured man was sent to a health center to receive treatment for his leg wound before being detained by police. The other aggressor was intercepted and arrested minutes later in the nearby neighborhood of Poble Sec.

English version by Melissa Kitson.