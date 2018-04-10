4

Irati Forest (Navarre).

When fall comes to the Irati Forest, one of the largest ever to have existed in Europe, located in the western Pyrenees of Navarre, visitors can enjoy the dream-like image of green lichen that smothers the rocks and tree trunks, as it mixes with the reds and oranges of fallen leaves. This sweeping forest, which spreads across 17,000 hectares and changes color with each season, can be reached via Orbaitzeta or from Ochagavía.