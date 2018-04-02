Nazarenes, or members of ‘El Cachorro’ religious brotherhood in Seville during processions on Good Friday. PACO PUENTES 15 fotos In photos: Spain’s Holy Week 2018 As they do every year, the centuries’ old religious traditions observed throughout Spain have left behind stunning images El País TwitterGoogle Plus 2 ABR 2018 - 13:32 CEST 1‘Los Nazarenos,’ members of one of the many religious brotherhoods that take part in the Holy Week processions, carry a ‘paso,’ or a platform depicting detailed religious scenes. The one pictured above renders the image of Jesus the Nazarene, ‘El Pobre,’ or ‘The Poor One,’ as they walk out of the church of San Pedro el Viejo, onto Nuncio street in Madrid. C. A. 2A ‘paso’ depicting Jesus the Nazarene, being carried over the Triana bridge in Seville on Good Friday. P.P. 3‘La Esperanza de Triana’ religious brotherhood under their penitence platform, walking through the streets of the Andalusian capital, during ‘la madrugá,’ (the dawn), which is the high point of the processions in Seville, starting a little after midnight into Good Friday, and sometimes lasting until midday. R.C.C. EFE 4Members of the ‘Real Hermandad del Santísimo Cristo de las Injurias’ (Royal brotherhood of the Blessed Christ of the wounds) make a vow of silence during the processions through the streets of Zamora, the night of Holy Wednesday. M.A.M. EFE 5‘El trono de Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo’ (The Throne of Our Father Jesus the captive) passes through Trinidad street in in Málaga. C.D. EFE 6A processional float carrier (costalero) prepares himself for ‘La Esperanza’ brotherhood’s exit from the San Andrés of Córdoba parish, on March 25. R.A. EFE 7The ‘Cristo de la Buena Muerte’ (Christ of the Good Death) paso, carried by the Royal Sacramental brotherhood and the ‘Nazarenos del Santísimo Cristo de la Buena Muerte’ (Nazarenes of the blessed Christ of the Good Death) brotherhood, as well as the ‘Cristo Descendido de la Cruz’ (Jesus Descending from the Cross) and ‘Nuestra Señora de las Angustias’ (Our Lady of Anguish) pasos, exiting Jaén Cathedral, on March 28. J.M.P. EFE 8The ‘costaleros,’ or men who carry the processional floats, of the María Santísima de la Fe y Caridad congregation, watch the carrying out of the Santa Cena ‘paso’ in Almería, on March 25. C.B. EFE 9Members of ‘El Huerto’ brotherhood participate in the procession starting in the Mezquita in Córdoba, on March 25. P. B. D. EL PAÍS 10The ‘Rompida de la Hora,’ or the break of the hour, in Teruel, where thousands of drums are played at the same time, on March 30. The traditional act has been recognized as an Event of International Tourist Interest by the General Secretariat of Tourism of the Spanish Industry, Tourism and Trade Ministry since 2014. A. G. EFE 11An incense-burner from ‘Los Mutilados’ brotherhood during the procession through the streets of Huelva during the Palm Sunday festivities. J. P. EFE 12Nazarenos (Nazarenes, or members of the religious brotherhood) participate in the ‘Nazareno de Bilbao’ (Nazarene of Bilbao) procession, on March 26. V.W. REUTERS 13‘Levantá’ or, ‘the lift’ of a paso portraying ‘Jesús de las Penas’ (Jesus of Sorrows), by the ‘San Roque de Sevilla’ brotherhood, on March 25. R.C.C. EFE 14A few ‘manolas,’ a term used in the 17th century to describe women of the lower classes of Spanish society, who distinguished themselves through their elaborate outfits and manners, waiting for the ‘Cristo de los Gitanos’ (Christ of the Gypsies) paso in the Santa Cruz neighborhood of Alicante, on March 28. M.L. EFE 15The traditional ‘tamborrada,’ or drum parade, on Easter Sunday in Madrid’s Plaza Mayor. C. A. Más información A quick guide to Easter in Spain Nine Spanish destinations not to be missed this Easter break “My God! These Spaniards are crazy”