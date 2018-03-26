‘Star Wars’ legend opens new Gibraltar Skywalk

Mark Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, has opened the Skywalk, an all-glass lookout point located inside the Rock of Gibraltar Nature Reserve. The famous actor used his light saber to symbolically cut the red ribbon on the transparent platform.

The structure is located 340 meters above sea level. From the new platform visitors can see Africa and Spain, and have panoramic views of the Strait of Gibraltar and Campo de Gibraltar.

The glass structure is 2.5 meters wide and is supported by 30,000 kilograms of steel. The see-through panels are made up of four layers of highly resistant glass. The platform, designed by Madrid studio MAYICE and Jonas Stahl from the Gibraltar company Arc Design, can sustain the weight of five elephants or 11 cars, and resists gusts of wind as strong as 150 kilometers per hour.