Selecciona Edición
Entra en EL PAÍS
Conéctate ¿No estás registrado? Crea tu cuenta Suscríbete
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra

Crisis in Catalonia

Nearly 100 people injured in protests against Puigdemont’s arrest

Demonstrators in Barcelona threw glass bottles and set fire to garbage containers after former Catalan premier was detained by German police

Barcelona
Clashes in Barcelona against the arrest of Carles Puigdemont.
Clashes in Barcelona against the arrest of Carles Puigdemont.

Protests against the detention of former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont turned violent on Sunday night with nearly 100 people injured in the clashes. According to the Catalan Medical Emergency services (SEM), 98 people required medical attention – the majority in the protest in Barcelona outside the headquarters of the Catalan regional government.

SEM said that 90 people in Barcelona were hurt, including 22 members of the regional police force the Mossos d’Esquadra. Seven people in Lleida were also injured, and one in Tarragona. All were minor injuries.

Mass protests took place in the Catalan capital following the arrest of Puigdemont in Germany. The Mossos d’Esquadra dispersed the crowds in Barcelona at 10pm after more than four hours of heated demonstrations. Protesters set fire to garbage containers, threw glass bottles and tried to block the passage of police vehicles. Nine people were arrested.

The protests were called by the Committees to Defend the Republic (CDR), grassroots groups with ties to the separatist movement.

Medical services attend to one of the people injured.
Medical services attend to one of the people injured.
Clashes following the arrest of Carles Puigdemont.
Clashes following the arrest of Carles Puigdemont.
Police detained three during the clashes.
Police detained three during the clashes.

 

 

More information