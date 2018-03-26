A riot police officer in Barcelona. LLUIS GENE AFP 14 fotos Violent clashes between Catalan police and Puigdemont supporters Protests against the detention of the former premier of Catalonia turned violent on Sunday night with nearly 100 people injured El País TwitterGoogle Plus 26 MAR 2018 - 11:29 CEST Ir a noticia Nearly 100 people injured in protests against Puigdemont’s arrest 1Protesters clash with riot police in the center of Barcelona after the arrest of Carles Puigdemont on March 25. LLUIS GENE AFP 2A protester carries an image of ousted Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont. Emilio Morenatti AFP 3A riot police officer as a smoke bomb is thrown during the protest. LLUIS GENE AFP 4A protester is arrested by the Catalan regional police squad. LLUIS GENE AFP 5Clashes between riot police and Puigdemont supporters. LLUIS GENE AFP 6Officers from the Catalan regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra detain a man outside the headquarters of the Catalan government. Emilio Morenatti AP 7Members of the Mossos d´Esquadra stop protesters from approaching the headquarters of the regional government, where hundreds of people are pushing to break police lines. Enric Fontcuberta EFE 8Police hold back protesters in Barcelona. Albert García 9Protesters gathered in the center of the Catalan capital to protest the arrest of Carles Puigdemont. Albert García 10Paramedics attend a man injured in the clashes between protesters and police. Cristóbal Castro 11Protesters push garbage containers and metal barriers against a police vehicle. Emilio Morenatti AP 12Officers from the Mossos d´Escuadra detain a protester during the demonstrations against the arrest of Carles Puigdemont. Enric Fontcuberta EFE 13Clashes in Barcelona lasted four hours. Albert Garcia 14Mossos d´Escuadra officers watch as a garbage container set on fire by protesters burns. QUIQUE GARCÍA EFE