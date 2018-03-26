Selecciona Edición
A riot police officer in Barcelona.
A riot police officer in Barcelona. AFP
14 fotos

Violent clashes between Catalan police and Puigdemont supporters

Protests against the detention of the former premier of Catalonia turned violent on Sunday night with nearly 100 people injured

Nearly 100 people injured in protests against Puigdemont's arrest
  • Protesters clash with riot police in the center of Barcelona after the arrest of Carles Puigdemont on March 25.
    1Protesters clash with riot police in the center of Barcelona after the arrest of Carles Puigdemont on March 25. AFP
  • A protester carries an image of ousted Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont.
    2A protester carries an image of ousted Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont. AFP
  • A riot police officer as a smoke bomb is thrown during the protest.
    3A riot police officer as a smoke bomb is thrown during the protest. AFP
  • A protester is arrested by the Catalan regional police squad.
    4A protester is arrested by the Catalan regional police squad. AFP
  • Clashes between riot police and Puigdemont supporters.
    5Clashes between riot police and Puigdemont supporters. AFP
  • Officers from the Catalan regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra detain a man outside the headquarters of the Catalan government.
    6Officers from the Catalan regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra detain a man outside the headquarters of the Catalan government. AP
  • Members of the Mossos d´Esquadra stop protesters from approaching the headquarters of the regional government, where hundreds of people are pushing to break police lines.
    7Members of the Mossos d´Esquadra stop protesters from approaching the headquarters of the regional government, where hundreds of people are pushing to break police lines. EFE
  • Police hold back protesters in Barcelona.
    8Police hold back protesters in Barcelona.
  • Protesters gathered in the center of the Catalan capital to protest the arrest of Carles Puigdemont.
    9Protesters gathered in the center of the Catalan capital to protest the arrest of Carles Puigdemont.
  • Paramedics attend a man injured in the clashes between protesters and police.
    10Paramedics attend a man injured in the clashes between protesters and police.
  • Protesters push garbage containers and metal barriers against a police vehicle.
    11Protesters push garbage containers and metal barriers against a police vehicle. AP
  • Officers from the Mossos d´Escuadra detain a protester during the demonstrations against the arrest of Carles Puigdemont.
    12Officers from the Mossos d´Escuadra detain a protester during the demonstrations against the arrest of Carles Puigdemont. EFE
  • Clashes in Barcelona lasted four hours.
    13Clashes in Barcelona lasted four hours.
  • Mossos d´Escuadra officers watch as a garbage container set on fire by protesters burns.
    14Mossos d´Escuadra officers watch as a garbage container set on fire by protesters burns. EFE