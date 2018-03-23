15 fotos 15 breathtaking lookouts in Spain Enjoy panoramic views of stunning landscapes from one of these picturesque spots – perfect for a ‘selfie’ Elena Sevillano 27 MAR 2018 - 13:01 CEST 1El Río (Lanzarote). This lookout, situated at the summit of the impressive Famara cliff that soars 479 meters above sea level, is one of the most iconic designs of Canary Island architect César Manrique. Located in the north of Lanzarote and facing the north east, the lookout mimics the surrounding volcanic environment and provides several points to admire the Chinijo archipelago— which is made up of La Graciosa, Montaña Clara, Alegranza, Roque del Este and Roque del Oeste islands. MEISSNER/ULLSTEIN BILD GETTY 2Santa Catalina (La Hermida, Cantabria). Facing the Hermida gorge, the lookout in the Peñarrubia municipality of Cantabria was built in 1999 and is considered to be one of the most impressive in the region. It sits at the peak of the Santa Catalina mountain and features a cantilevered deck that juts out over the gorge. When visitors look over, they can see 1,000 meters down to the Deva River. G.A. GETTY 3Salto del Gitano (Monfragüe national park, Cáceres). The legend goes that a gypsy was chased by a pair of Civil Guards from another era (dressed in a cape and leather three-cornered hat) into the Las Corchuelas mountain range and up to Falcon rock. Here he was trapped between the Tajo River ahead and his pursuers behind. The gypsy decided to jump and gained so much momentum that he landed on the other side of the riverbank, unscathed. Today, this very spot is the park's lookout point. GETTY 4La Antigua lookout in the Melero Meander (Riomalo de Abajo, Cáceres). Arguably the best view of the Melero Meander (Meandro del Melero) and the Alagón river can be seen from the La Antigua lookout near the town of Riomalo de Abajo. You can get there by driving on a road that is partly paved, and part forest path (for the last two and a half kilometers). Leaving the town, on the way to the vantage point, you’ll find a naturally formed pool on top of the Ladrillar River. J. G. A. AGE FOTOSTOCK 5The Ordesa lookouts (Huesca). These peaks of Huesca are peppered with lookout points that are made from rock walls that were formally used for defense. These include the King lookout, or the one at Acunta point (pictured above), which has an impressive view overlooking forests of firs and beech trees as well as snow-covered mountains. Nature clubs often organize guided hikes to these sights, and tourism taxi and bus routes are also available from Huesca as well as from Nerín. E.F. AGE FOTOSTOCK 6La Peña (El Hierro, Canarias). This lookout, located in Guarazoca, north of one of El Hierro in the Canary Islands, is another creation by architect César Manrqiue and also features a restaurant. From here, visitors can see “the consequences that resulted from the giant landslide that occurred millions of years ago in El Golfo valley,” explains the local tourism agency, Turismo de Canarias. The long stretch of cliffs are covered in thick local vegetation and at the bottom, vineyards and orchards spot the volcanic plain that stretches to the Atlantic Ocean. F.V. GETTY 7Fitu (Arriondas, Asturias). The Fitu lookout in Arriondas, Asturias, gives you a sweeping 360-degree view of the coast and beaches to the Sueve nature reserve and even to the Peaks of Europe National Park. On particularly nice days, visitors can see up to the municipalities of Cangas de Onís and Covadonga. J.P.A AGE FOTOSTOCK 8Sa Creueta lookout. The Sa Creueta lookout (or El Colomer) is a vertical rock, 232 meters above sea level, that rises from the Formentor peninsula in the northeast of Mallorca. It is the best lookout of all the vantage points along the 18-kilometer road that winds around Pollença bay. It’s magnificent view of Formentor cove is best seen at sunset. J. G. GETTY 9San Nicolás overlook (Granada). It’s near impossible to talk about the Saint Nicholas lookout without sounding cliché. The story of former US president Bill Clinton looking at “the most gorgeous sunset in the world” from here is a lie, but that doesn’t take away from the most emblematic lookout in Granada. Located at the heart of Albaicín, it provides a complete panoramic view of the city Alhambra against the backdrop of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. M.G. AGE FOTOSTOCK 10Sa Foradada lookout (Mallorca). Tourists and visitors flock to the Sa Foradada lookout for its cinematic sunsets. Located between Deià cove and the Caló de S'Estaca beach, on the eastern coast of Mallorca, it is surrounded by the beauty of the Sierra de la Tramuntana mountain range. Visitors typically pose for photographs or watch the sunset from the Na Foradada restaurant terrace. J.P. 11Fuente Dé Cable (Cantabria). This lookout is located 1,850 meters above sea level, next to the main cable car station. From here, visitors can enjoy spectacular, panoramic views of the central plains of the Picos de Europa mountain range up to the Cantabrigian mountains. B.A. AGE FOTOSTOCK 12Puente Nuevo de Ronda lookout (Málaga). The best places to see the Puente Nuevo de Ronda bridge are from Plaza de España square and the new part of Ernest Hemingway street, just at the entrance to the bridge. The bridge is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. It was first built in 1735 but fell down six years later. A second more successful attempt was made in 1751. The new, 98-meter tall structure was completed in 1793 and still stands today. B.M. GETTY 13Montefrío National Geographic lookout (Granada). In 2015, National Geographic listed the town of Montefrío – 50 kilometers from Granada – as one of the top 10 towns with the best views in the world. Since then, the town – also considered one of the most beautiful in Spain – has attracted greater number of tourists. The most iconic image of the town is of the fortress, perched on a steep rock, surrounded by white houses and a circular church below. As a way of saying thanks to the publication, the Town Hall renamed their famous Las Peñas lookout after the National Geographic. A.T. GETTY 14Carmel Bunkers lookout (Barcelona). As well as boasting 360-degree views of the city, the 260-meter tall hill, Turó de la Rovira, is a key part of Spain’s 20th century history. During the Spanish Civil War, an anti-aircraft battery was established there but despite its name, there were never any bunkers. The barracks were torn down before the 1992 Olympic Games to allow residents to enjoy the panorama from the abandoned hill. U.K. AGE FOTOSTOCK 15El Valle lookout (Toledo). This spot gives you perhaps the best view of Toledo. To get here, you have to travel a couple of kilometers from the city on a bypass and make your way up on a narrower road that ends at a point where you can leave your car. A few more steps up, you'll see the picturesque medieval city complete with the Alcázar and San Servando castles as well as the Cathedral tower. But there are those (such as Paco Nadal) who argue that the best views of Toledo are seen from the Parador de Turismo terrace. J.G. AGE FOTOSTOCK