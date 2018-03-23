15

El Valle lookout (Toledo). This spot gives you perhaps the best view of Toledo. To get here, you have to travel a couple of kilometers from the city on a bypass and make your way up on a narrower road that ends at a point where you can leave your car. A few more steps up, you’ll see the picturesque medieval city complete with the Alcázar and San Servando castles as well as the Cathedral tower. But there are those (such as Paco Nadal) who argue that the best views of Toledo are seen from the Parador de Turismo terrace.