Selecciona Edición
Entra en EL PAÍS
Conéctate ¿No estás registrado? Crea tu cuenta Suscríbete
Madrid’s forgotten trams
11 fotos

Madrid’s forgotten trams

For over a century, the city was filled with over 50 different train lines but despite this there are few visible signs of the once-popular form of transport

Madrid
  • These tram tracks were uncovered outside of the Atocha train station during roadworks.
    1These tram tracks were uncovered outside of the Atocha train station during roadworks.
  • A ticket for the last day trams ran in Madrid.
    2A ticket for the last day trams ran in Madrid.
  • An old tram photographed in front of the Las Ventas bullfighting square in 1951.
    3An old tram photographed in front of the Las Ventas bullfighting square in 1951.
  • Tram tracks around the Carlos V roundabout. These tracks, which led to Atocha, were recently uncovered by public works.
    4Tram tracks around the Carlos V roundabout. These tracks, which led to Atocha, were recently uncovered by public works.
  • Trams at the Municipal Company of Madrid Transport (EMT).
    5Trams at the Municipal Company of Madrid Transport (EMT).
  • A tram carriage from the No 3 line which linked calle Serrano Street with the famous Puerta de Sol.
    6A tram carriage from the No 3 line which linked calle Serrano Street with the famous Puerta de Sol.
  • The tram on line No 15 traveled between the suburb Pacífico to Puerta del Sol and then down to Cuatro Caminos and Chamberí.
    7The tram on line No 15 traveled between the suburb Pacífico to Puerta del Sol and then down to Cuatro Caminos and Chamberí.
  • Old tram tickets from Madrid.
    8Old tram tickets from Madrid.
  • A map of the tram network in Madrid in 1914.
    9A map of the tram network in Madrid in 1914.
  • Trams pass through Puerta del Sol in this undated photo.
    10Trams pass through Puerta del Sol in this undated photo.
  • A tram passes through the center of Madrid in this undated photo.
    11A tram passes through the center of Madrid in this undated photo.