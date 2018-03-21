11 fotos Madrid’s forgotten trams For over a century, the city was filled with over 50 different train lines but despite this there are few visible signs of the once-popular form of transport Miguel Ángel Medina TwitterGoogle Plus Madrid 21 MAR 2018 - 09:37 EDT 1These tram tracks were uncovered outside of the Atocha train station during roadworks. CLAUDIO ÁLVAREZ 2A ticket for the last day trams ran in Madrid. EMT 3An old tram photographed in front of the Las Ventas bullfighting square in 1951. Historical Metropolitan Society of Madrid 4Tram tracks around the Carlos V roundabout. These tracks, which led to Atocha, were recently uncovered by public works. Historical Metropolitan Society of Madrid 5Trams at the Municipal Company of Madrid Transport (EMT). EMT 6A tram carriage from the No 3 line which linked calle Serrano Street with the famous Puerta de Sol. EMT 7The tram on line No 15 traveled between the suburb Pacífico to Puerta del Sol and then down to Cuatro Caminos and Chamberí. Historical Metropolitan Society of Madrid 8Old tram tickets from Madrid. Álvaro Bonet 9A map of the tram network in Madrid in 1914. ANTONIO MARTÍNEZ 10Trams pass through Puerta del Sol in this undated photo. Antonio Manuel Sanz collection 11A tram passes through the center of Madrid in this undated photo. EMT