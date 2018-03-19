The busting streets of Valencia during its world-famous Fallas fiestas. Mònica Torres 15 fotos In photos: Valencia’s 2018 Fallas fiestas The popular event, granted UNESCO World Intangible Heritage status in 2016, comes to an end on Monday El País TwitterGoogle Plus Valencia 19 MAR 2018 - 16:03 CET 1The Fallas fiestas in Valencia are filled with works made from materials such as cardboard and wood. Pictured outside Valencia’s City Hall Square is the main float by artist Okuda San Miguel. Mònica Torres 2From March 15 to19, firecrackers are set off outside Valencia's City Hall plaza. On the last day, millions of people, both visitors and participants, gather in the square. Mònica Torres 3Three festival performers take a break next to one of the floats in Plaza de la Merced square. Mònica Torres 4Two artists hug while admiring one this year's ‘ninots’ (a satirical figure). Mònica Torres 5A ‘ninot’ of the actress Audrey Hepburn on a float in the Plaza del Pilar square. Mònica Torres 6From March 15-19, millions of people gather in the City Hall Square to see firecrackers set off. Mònica Torres 7Children love to light firecrackers during the festivities. Mònica Torres 8The event will come to an end on March 19 with 'la cremà,' or ‘the burning,’ when all the floats are set on fire. Pictured is a float commissioned by the ‘Na Jordana’ Cultural Association. Mònica Torres 9During the fiestas, you can see floats, watch bands and snack on a ‘buñuelo’ (a Spanish fried dough ball) Mònica Torres 10At night the streets of Valencia take on a life of their own. During the fiestas, it is customary to wear a 'mocaor,' a neck-scarf which bears the flag of Valencia. Mònica Torres 11Music is an essential part of the Fallas fiestas. Bands rehearse all year long to get ready for this long weekend. Mònica Torres 12Streets are flooded with tourists and vendors during the festival days. Mònica Torres 13Tourists look at the ornamental lights that adorn the streets of Valencia during the festival. Mònica Torres 14Figures of Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside United States President Donald Trump on the float commissioned by Maestro Gozalbo-Conde Altea. Mònica Torres 15Hundreds of floats flood the city during the Fallas festival, making it a popular tourist attraction. The Convento de Jerusalén commissioned float is pictured here. Mònica Torres Más información Are two of Spain’s leading fiestas sexist? Valencia’s Las Fallas festival lands UNESCO world heritage status Catalonia denies it has claimed Valencia’s Fallas festival as its own Valencia burns down the “best Fallas in history”