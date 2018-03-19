Selecciona Edición
Las fallas 2018
The busting streets of Valencia during its world-famous Fallas fiestas.
15 fotos

In photos: Valencia’s 2018 Fallas fiestas

The popular event, granted UNESCO World Intangible Heritage status in 2016, comes to an end on Monday

Valencia
    1The Fallas fiestas in Valencia are filled with works made from materials such as cardboard and wood. Pictured outside Valencia’s City Hall Square is the main float by artist Okuda San Miguel.
    2From March 15 to19, firecrackers are set off outside Valencia's City Hall plaza. On the last day, millions of people, both visitors and participants, gather in the square.
    3Three festival performers take a break next to one of the floats in Plaza de la Merced square.
    4Two artists hug while admiring one this year's ‘ninots’ (a satirical figure).
    5A ‘ninot’ of the actress Audrey Hepburn on a float in the Plaza del Pilar square.
    6From March 15-19, millions of people gather in the City Hall Square to see firecrackers set off.
    7Children love to light firecrackers during the festivities.
    8The event will come to an end on March 19 with 'la cremà,' or ‘the burning,’ when all the floats are set on fire. Pictured is a float commissioned by the ‘Na Jordana’ Cultural Association.
    9During the fiestas, you can see floats, watch bands and snack on a ‘buñuelo’ (a Spanish fried dough ball)
    10At night the streets of Valencia take on a life of their own. During the fiestas, it is customary to wear a 'mocaor,' a neck-scarf which bears the flag of Valencia.
    11Music is an essential part of the Fallas fiestas. Bands rehearse all year long to get ready for this long weekend.
    12Streets are flooded with tourists and vendors during the festival days.
    13Tourists look at the ornamental lights that adorn the streets of Valencia during the festival.
    14Figures of Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside United States President Donald Trump on the float commissioned by Maestro Gozalbo-Conde Altea.
    15Hundreds of floats flood the city during the Fallas festival, making it a popular tourist attraction. The Convento de Jerusalén commissioned float is pictured here.

