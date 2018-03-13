Suspect in death of eight-year-old Gabriel Cruz confesses to killing

Ana Julia Quezada, the only suspect in the murder of eight-year-old Gabriel Cruz in southern Spain, has confessed to the crime, according to sources close to the investigation.

“She has answered all the questions that officers asked her, she is cooperating,” said her lawyer. Quezada reportedly tried to argue that the child had attacked her first, said sources familiar with the investigation.

From the time of her arrest and up until Tuesday morning, Quezada had remained silent despite the fact that she was caught transporting the child’s body in the trunk of her car. The Civil Guard, which had her under surveillance, watched her take the corpse out of a water deposit on a private property that she shared with her partner – Ángel Cruz, who is the boy’s father.

Police enter the property in Rodalquilar where the child's body was allegedly concealed. Carlos Barba EFE

While Ángel Cruz and the child’s mother, Patricia Ramírez, said their last farewell to Gabriel at a religious event inside Almería cathedral that was attended by thousands of sympathizers, Quezada began answering investigators’ questions, said her lawyer.

The suspect may be held for 72 hours before the Civil Guard has to hand her over to judicial authorities, and investigators are considering taking her back to the scene of the crime a second time, to see if she is more cooperative than the first. The investigating officers are convinced that Quezada acted alone. The contents of her statement remain under seal.

On Tuesday, the Civil Guard’s forensics experts began digging in the spot where Quezada first concealed Gabriel’s body, on the same day of his disappearance on February 27. The property that Ángel Cruz and Ana Julia Quezada were having refurbished before moving in is now being examined inch by inch. Family members had already looked inside all the wells and found nothing, leading investigators to suspect that Quezada moved the body around several times to avoid detection.

Thousands at the funeral

Around 3,000 people, according to local police estimates, gathered outside Almería cathedral on Tuesday for Gabriel’s funeral. Sympathizers stood outside the temple and broke into applause when family members arrived for the Mass, yelling out: “You are not alone!”

Despite being visibly exhausted and in great emotional pain, Patricia Ramírez, the child’s mother, thanked everyone for their show of support and asked for people to honor Gabriel’s memory by listening to a song called Girasoles, by the Spanish singer Rozalén, because that is one of the last songs that she danced to with her son.

Patricia Ramírez says goodbye to her eight-year-old son Gabriel in Almería on Tuesday. Carlos Barba EFE

“We know that Gabriel is somewhere with his fishes, and that the bad witch in the story no longer exists,” said Ramírez, alluding to the child’s nickname, El Pescaíto, “The Little Fish.” His mother added that she is taking away “all the good things that this has brought out in people.”

Gabriel’s remains arrived at the cathedral in a motorcade a few minutes before 11am. The parents walked inside to cries of “We are all Gabriel.”

Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría and Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido at the funeral. G3 ©GTRESONLINE

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, and Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido attended the mass. Also on hand were the Andalusian regional premier, Susana Díaz, and Teresa Rodriguez, the head of Podemos inside the regional assembly.

The family of Mari Luz Cortés, a little girl who was murdered in Huelva in 2008, also attended the funeral.

English version by Susana Urra.