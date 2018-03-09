Selecciona Edición
Entra en EL PAÍS
Conéctate ¿No estás registrado? Crea tu cuenta Suscríbete
Selecciona Edición
Tamaño letra

Día Internacional de la Mujer
15 fotos

In photos: International Women’s Day in Spain

Hundreds of thousands of protestors took to the streets on Thursday in 120 different cities, calling for more to be done about the pay gap, gender violence and harassment

  • Students in Barcelona holding banners that read: “It is not an isolated case, it’s called patriarchy” on International Women’s Day.
    1Students in Barcelona holding banners that read: “It is not an isolated case, it’s called patriarchy” on International Women’s Day.
  • A student holds up a sign that reads “united” at the protest at Puerta del Sol in Madrid.
    2A student holds up a sign that reads “united” at the protest at Puerta del Sol in Madrid.
  • One of the signs at the protest in Pontevedra, which reads “You forced me to shut up, they taught me how to fight.”
    3One of the signs at the protest in Pontevedra, which reads “You forced me to shut up, they taught me how to fight.”
  • Protest at Callao square in Madrid for International Women’s Day.
    4Protest at Callao square in Madrid for International Women’s Day.
  • A woman paints the Venus symbol on her friend’s face at the Pontevedra demonstration.
    5A woman paints the Venus symbol on her friend’s face at the Pontevedra demonstration.
  • A sign that reads: “Those who don’t move can’t hear the sound of their chains” at a protest in San Sebastián.
    6A sign that reads: “Those who don’t move can’t hear the sound of their chains” at a protest in San Sebastián.
  • Crowds of women in Bilbao during International Women’s Day.
    7Crowds of women in Bilbao during International Women’s Day. REUTERS
  • Women in Peregrina Square in Pontevedra holding up various banners.
    8Women in Peregrina Square in Pontevedra holding up various banners.
  • Several protesters in white masks during the demonstration in San Sebastián.
    9Several protesters in white masks during the demonstration in San Sebastián.
  • Two banners that read, “I think, therefore I annoy,” and: “I wasn't born a woman just to die because of it!” at the demonstrations called by various labor unions in Madrid.
    10Two banners that read, “I think, therefore I annoy,” and: “I wasn't born a woman just to die because of it!” at the demonstrations called by various labor unions in Madrid.
  • International Women’s Day protest in Cádiz where women hold a banner that reads: “If we stop, the whole world stops.”
    11International Women’s Day protest in Cádiz where women hold a banner that reads: “If we stop, the whole world stops.”
  • Journalists protesting in Barcelona on International Women’s Day.
    12Journalists protesting in Barcelona on International Women’s Day.
  • Banners during the protests in the student-filled city of Madrid that read from left to right: "She’s come out as a feminist. No, I’ve come out of my cage.” “On my way home I want to be free not brave. Lovearm yourself sister.” “There are no women on my literature class syllabus.”
    13Banners during the protests in the student-filled city of Madrid that read from left to right: "She’s come out as a feminist. No, I’ve come out of my cage.” “On my way home I want to be free not brave. Love/arm yourself sister.” “There are no women on my literature class syllabus.”
  • The premier of Valencia, Ximo Puig, next to the empty seat of deputy premier Mónica Oltra, who, like all other female members of the Spanish Socialist, Podemos and Compromís parties, participated in the 24 hour International Women’s Day strike.
    14The premier of Valencia, Ximo Puig, next to the empty seat of deputy premier Mónica Oltra, who, like all other female members of the Spanish Socialist, Podemos and Compromís parties, participated in the 24 hour International Women’s Day strike. EFE
  • Catalan police break up a group of protestors on Gran Vía in Barcelona.
    15Catalan police break up a group of protestors on Gran Vía in Barcelona. EFE

Más información