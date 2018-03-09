15 fotos In photos: International Women’s Day in Spain Hundreds of thousands of protestors took to the streets on Thursday in 120 different cities, calling for more to be done about the pay gap, gender violence and harassment El País TwitterGoogle Plus 9 MAR 2018 - 12:54 CET 1Students in Barcelona holding banners that read: “It is not an isolated case, it’s called patriarchy” on International Women’s Day. Joan Sánchez 2A student holds up a sign that reads “united” at the protest at Puerta del Sol in Madrid. Álvaro García 3One of the signs at the protest in Pontevedra, which reads “You forced me to shut up, they taught me how to fight.” Óscar Corral 4Protest at Callao square in Madrid for International Women’s Day. JAIME VILLANUEVA 5A woman paints the Venus symbol on her friend’s face at the Pontevedra demonstration. Óscar Corral 6A sign that reads: “Those who don’t move can’t hear the sound of their chains” at a protest in San Sebastián. Javier Hernández 7Crowds of women in Bilbao during International Women’s Day. VINCENT WEST REUTERS 8Women in Peregrina Square in Pontevedra holding up various banners. Óscar Corral 9Several protesters in white masks during the demonstration in San Sebastián. Javier Hernández 10Two banners that read, “I think, therefore I annoy,” and: “I wasn't born a woman just to die because of it!” at the demonstrations called by various labor unions in Madrid. PACO PUENTES 11International Women’s Day protest in Cádiz where women hold a banner that reads: “If we stop, the whole world stops.” Juan Carlos Toro 12Journalists protesting in Barcelona on International Women’s Day. Cristóbal Castro 13Banners during the protests in the student-filled city of Madrid that read from left to right: "She’s come out as a feminist. No, I’ve come out of my cage.” “On my way home I want to be free not brave. Love/arm yourself sister.” “There are no women on my literature class syllabus.” Santi Burgos 14The premier of Valencia, Ximo Puig, next to the empty seat of deputy premier Mónica Oltra, who, like all other female members of the Spanish Socialist, Podemos and Compromís parties, participated in the 24 hour International Women’s Day strike. Juan Carlos Cárdenas EFE 15Catalan police break up a group of protestors on Gran Vía in Barcelona. Quique García EFE Más información A temporary beach cemetery in Valencia, to mark 739 women killed Spanish cities host historic marches to demand end to gender discrimination Spanish unions say 5.3 million observed morning strike on Women’s Day EL PAÍS journalists back March 8 feminist strike with 24-hour stoppage