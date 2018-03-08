EL PAÍS journalists back March 8 feminist strike with 24-hour stoppage

The March 8 feminist strike on International Women’s Day has been overwhelmingly observed by employees of EL PAÍS. The vast majority of female staff from the organization’s newsrooms in Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), Brazil and Mexico have stopped work to support the 24-hour strike for gender equality. The offices are almost solely filled by men today, Thursday.

In a meeting held February 28, employees of EL PAÍS voted by a wide majority to back the general strike and agreed only women should take the day off.

EL PAÍS jounralists in Mexico.

In the weeks leading up to the stoppage, female journalists from EL PAÍS have organized protests and initiatives to explain the importance of supporting the action, which was called last year following mass demonstrations against gender violence, work and pay discrimination, and male oppression.

As part of its commitment to the cause, EL PAÍS has also put together a special on International Women’s Day with various articles on the struggle for women’s rights, including a poll by Metroscopia on gender inequality and an interactive feature on female representation in Spain.

EL PAÍS journalists in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

