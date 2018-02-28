A biker out in the Basque city of Vitoria. EL PAÍS 10 fotos In pictures | The “Beast from the East” hits Spain The polar front sweeping across the country has left these striking images of snowy and icy conditions across the peninsula El País TwitterGoogle Plus 28 FEB 2018 - 17:16 CET 1Ondarreta Beach in San Sebastián. Javier Hernández Juantegui EL PAÍS 2A butcher unloading meat in the Catalan town of Sort (Lleida). Anna Meneses EFE 3Kids enjoying a rarely seen blanket of snow in Montbui (Barcelona). Susanna Sáez EFE 4Not even snow can stop these bathers from having their daily swim in San Sebastián. Juan Herrero EFE 5Dangerous driving conditions in Montederramo, in the Galician province of Ourense. Brais Lorenzo EFE 6Clearing the streets in Vitoria, in the Basque Country. EL PAÍS 7The beach in Suances, in Cantabria. Pedro Puente Hoyos EFE 8Firefighters patrolling the roads on the island of Tenerife. CEDIDA Europa Press 9Putting on the snow chains to keep driving along the C-25 near Sant Ramon, in Catalonia. Albert Garcia EL PAÍS 10The Plaza del Castillo square in Pamplona. JDIGES EFE