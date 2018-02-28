Selecciona Edición
In pictures | The “Beast from the East” hits Spain

The polar front sweeping across the country has left these striking images of snowy and icy conditions across the peninsula

  • Ondarreta Beach in San Sebastián.
    1Ondarreta Beach in San Sebastián. EL PAÍS
  • A butcher unloading meat in the Catalan town of Sort (Lleida).
    2A butcher unloading meat in the Catalan town of Sort (Lleida). EFE
  • Kids enjoying a rarely seen blanket of snow in Montbui (Barcelona).
    3Kids enjoying a rarely seen blanket of snow in Montbui (Barcelona). EFE
  • Not even snow can stop these bathers from having their daily swim in San Sebastián.
    4Not even snow can stop these bathers from having their daily swim in San Sebastián. EFE
  • Dangerous driving conditions in Montederramo, in the Galician province of Ourense.
    5Dangerous driving conditions in Montederramo, in the Galician province of Ourense. EFE
  • Clearing the streets in Vitoria, in the Basque Country.
    6Clearing the streets in Vitoria, in the Basque Country. EL PAÍS
  • The beach in Suances, in Cantabria.
    7The beach in Suances, in Cantabria. EFE
  • Firefighters patrolling the roads on the island of Tenerife.
    8Firefighters patrolling the roads on the island of Tenerife. Europa Press
  • Putting on the snow chains to keep driving along the C-25 near Sant Ramon, in Catalonia.
    9Putting on the snow chains to keep driving along the C-25 near Sant Ramon, in Catalonia. EL PAÍS
  • The Plaza del Castillo square in Pamplona.
    10The Plaza del Castillo square in Pamplona. EFE