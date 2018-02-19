Security camera captures Brazilian thief run over by own getaway car

A would-be thief was run over by his own accomplices in Brazil earlier this month, with the dramatic incident caught on a security camera. The attempted robbery took place on February 7, in the small Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, in the center of the country. In the footage, which has just been released by the authorities, the thieves are seen trying to escape from police officers who arrive on the scene after being alerted by an emergency call, when one of the gang is mowed down by their getaway car with the other four criminals inside. According to local media, the police are examining the footage, after all of the robbers managed to escape after their skirmish with the law.