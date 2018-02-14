2

Altamira Cave (Cantabria). “Look dad! Painted oxes!” said eight-year-old María in 1879, pointing to the roof of the cave. Marcelino Sanz de Sautuola discovered the paintings of Altamira, but the scientific world did not accept them as authentic until 1902, after the discovery of other caves in France. Since then, they have been an iconic example of paleolithic cave art. Since 2015, visits to the cave have been restricted to only five people a week for 37 minutes. In the museum (entrance costs €3), visitors can see a permanent exhibition on the cave as well as the Neocueva, a three-dimensional display that shows what the cave as it was between 35,000 and 13,000 years ago. The museum is two kilometers from Santillana del Mar.