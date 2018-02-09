7

Bielsa (Huesca). The carnival of Bielsa, in the heart of the Pyrenees, (February 9 through 11) has been faithful to tradition for centuries. It is atypical because rather than laughter, it seeks to provoke fear through unusual characters like the 'trangas,' who look like devils and carry long sticks as they shake their cowbells in search for ‘madamas,’ who wear light-colored dresses and colorful ribbons. And then there is the Amontato, an elderly woman who is ridden by a man, or Cornelio, a doll that gets sacrificed.