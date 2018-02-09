Selecciona Edición
Cold snap in Spain sees dusting of snow on Catalan beaches
7 fotos

Cold snap in Spain sees dusting of snow on Catalan beaches

The snowfall began in Maresme and la Selva and has since covered several coastal towns in the northeastern region

  A road in the demarcation of La Selva.
    1A road in the demarcation of La Selva.
  A young woman taking a picture at Nova Icària beach in Barcelona.
    2A young woman taking a picture at Nova Icària beach in Barcelona.
  Snow falling in Barcelona on Thursday.
    3Snow falling in Barcelona on Thursday.
  A woman out for a walk with her dog on the beach of Barcelona.
    4A woman out for a walk with her dog on the beach of Barcelona.
  Views of the municipality of Hostalric.
    5Views of the municipality of Hostalric.
  A snowplow on the A-2 in Girona province.
    6A snowplow on the A-2 in Girona province.
  The N-II road as it passes the municipality of Vidreres.
    7The N-II road as it passes the municipality of Vidreres.