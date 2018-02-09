Albert Garcia 7 fotos Cold snap in Spain sees dusting of snow on Catalan beaches The snowfall began in Maresme and la Selva and has since covered several coastal towns in the northeastern region El País TwitterGoogle Plus 9 FEB 2018 - 12:47 CET 1A road in the demarcation of La Selva. Agustí Ensesa 2A young woman taking a picture at Nova Icària beach in Barcelona. Albert Garcia 3Snow falling in Barcelona on Thursday. Albert Garcia 4A woman out for a walk with her dog on the beach of Barcelona. Albert Garcia 5Views of the municipality of Hostalric. Toni Ferragut 6A snowplow on the A-2 in Girona province. Toni Ferragut 7The N-II road as it passes the municipality of Vidreres. Toni Ferragut