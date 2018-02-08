Selecciona Edición
In pictures: A Spanish winter wonderland
10 fotos

There are alerts in 31 provinces for the ongoing cold snap, with snow and icy winds forecast

  • Firefighters clear snow off a roof in the Cántabra de Reinosa locality on February 3.
    1Firefighters clear snow off a roof in the Cántabra de Reinosa locality on February 3. EFE
  • A snowplow clears the A-67 highway in the Cántabra de Reinosa locality, February 3.
    2A snowplow clears the A-67 highway in the Cántabra de Reinosa locality, February 3. EFE
  • Pajares in Asturias, February 5, 2018.
    3Pajares in Asturias, February 5, 2018. EFE
  • View of the mountainside in O Cebreiro, February 5, 2018.
    4View of the mountainside in O Cebreiro, February 5, 2018. EFE
  • Snow settled around the Teruel aqueduct (Aragón), February 6, 2018.
    5Snow settled around the Teruel aqueduct (Aragón), February 6, 2018. EFE
  • A train in transit amid heavy snow near the Busdongo train station, in Pajares (León), February 6, 2018.
    6A train in transit amid heavy snow near the Busdongo train station, in Pajares (León), February 6, 2018. EFE
  • A vehicle covered in snow, in Pajares (Asturias), February 7, 2018.
    7A vehicle covered in snow, in Pajares (Asturias), February 7, 2018. EFE
  • A herd of European stags grazing under snowfall in Salburua park, on the outskirts of Vitoria, February 7, 2018.
    8A herd of European stags grazing under snowfall in Salburua park, on the outskirts of Vitoria, February 7, 2018. EFE
  • A man walks his dog in the Galician town of Villarín de Cubilledo (Lugo), February 7, 2018.
    9A man walks his dog in the Galician town of Villarín de Cubilledo (Lugo), February 7, 2018. EFE
  • A man clears snow off his car in the Cántabra de Reinosa locality, February 3, 2018.
    10A man clears snow off his car in the Cántabra de Reinosa locality, February 3, 2018. EFE