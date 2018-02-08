10 fotos In pictures: A Spanish winter wonderland There are alerts in 31 provinces for the ongoing cold snap, with snow and icy winds forecast El País TwitterGoogle Plus 8 FEB 2018 - 15:27 CET Ir a noticia Cold snap continues in Spain, with temperatures as low as -10ºC likely 1Firefighters clear snow off a roof in the Cántabra de Reinosa locality on February 3. Pedro Puente Hoyos EFE 2A snowplow clears the A-67 highway in the Cántabra de Reinosa locality, February 3. Pedro Puente Hoyos EFE 3Pajares in Asturias, February 5, 2018. J.L.Cereijido EFE 4View of the mountainside in O Cebreiro, February 5, 2018. Eliseo Trigo EFE 5Snow settled around the Teruel aqueduct (Aragón), February 6, 2018. Antonio Garcia EFE 6A train in transit amid heavy snow near the Busdongo train station, in Pajares (León), February 6, 2018. José Luis Cereijido EFE 7A vehicle covered in snow, in Pajares (Asturias), February 7, 2018. JLCereijido EFE 8A herd of European stags grazing under snowfall in Salburua park, on the outskirts of Vitoria, February 7, 2018. David Aguilar EFE 9A man walks his dog in the Galician town of Villarín de Cubilledo (Lugo), February 7, 2018. Eliseo Trigo EFE 10A man clears snow off his car in the Cántabra de Reinosa locality, February 3, 2018. Pedro Puente Hoyos EFE