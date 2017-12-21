Selecciona Edición
A nun casts her vote in Barcelona.
A nun casts her vote in Barcelona. AP
In photos: Catalans vote in divisive regional election

Voting has begun across Catalonia in a tightly-contested race between pro-independence and constitutionalist parties

    1A nun casts her vote for the Catalan regional elections in Barcelona. AP
    2People line up to vote at the University of Barcelona. AFP
    3Ciudadanos candidate Inés Arrimadas votes in Barcelona.
    4A woman waits to vote wearing a yellow ribbon in support of the jailed Catalan independence leaders.
    5People wait in line outside the Polytechnic University of Catalonia to vote in the Catalan regional elections.
    6A Barcelona voting station.
    7The line to vote at the Jaume Blames Institute in Barcelona snakes around the corner.
    8The speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell, shakes hands with a member of the regional police force, the Mossos D'Esquadra Getty Images
    9The polling station at the University of Barcelona.
    10Voting day in Barcelona.