A nun casts her vote in Barcelona. Manu Fernandez AP 10 fotos In photos: Catalans vote in divisive regional election Voting has begun across Catalonia in a tightly-contested race between pro-independence and constitutionalist parties El País TwitterGoogle Plus 21 DIC 2017 - 19:17 CET 1A nun casts her vote for the Catalan regional elections in Barcelona. Manu Fernandez AP 2People line up to vote at the University of Barcelona. JAVIER SORIANO AFP 3Ciudadanos candidate Inés Arrimadas votes in Barcelona. Albert Garcia 4A woman waits to vote wearing a yellow ribbon in support of the jailed Catalan independence leaders. ALBERT GARCIA 5People wait in line outside the Polytechnic University of Catalonia to vote in the Catalan regional elections. CLAUDIO ALVAREZ 6A Barcelona voting station. CLAUDIO ALVAREZ 7The line to vote at the Jaume Blames Institute in Barcelona snakes around the corner. SAMUEL SANCHEZ 8The speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell, shakes hands with a member of the regional police force, the Mossos D'Esquadra Alex Caparros Getty Images 9The polling station at the University of Barcelona. Massimiliano Mincori 10Voting day in Barcelona. Jon Nazca (Reuters)