The village of Ledesma in Spain's Salamanca province. 11 of Spain's most beautiful villages Amazing historic buildings and stunning landscapes makes these places well worth a visit El País 11 DIC 2017 1Zahara de La Sierra is one of 11 villages to be recognized recently by the Spanish Beautiful Villages Association, bringing to 58 the total number honored by the organization. The village, perched on a rocky outcrop in Cádiz province, was an important Islamic enclave until 1407. This influence can still be seen in its monuments, winding whitewashed streets and traditional houses. BLANCHI COSTELA (GETTY IMAGES) 2Vineyards in front of the village of Briones in La Rioja. This medieval location, brimming with palaces, mansions, churches and cobblestone streets, has a long and rich history. Small family wineries continue the town's winemaking traditions and most of the buildings, in the style of La Rioja Alta, have three stories and are built from perfectly carved stone. GONZALO AZUMENDI 3The Tormes River pases by Ledesma, Salamanca. This village, surrounded by meadows, is a mix of grand historic monuments like the Church of Santa María la Mayor or the Council House and ancient palaces, dating back between the 15th and 19th century. WILLSELAREP Getty Images 4Segura de la Sierra, Jaén. This village has been almost completely unchanged by time, boasting the same narrow and steep streets of yesteryear. The Mudéjar Castle, the best lookout point, sits at the highest point of the village and is surrounded by an ancient wall that still has some of its turrets. JOSÉ MANUEL PEDROSA 5View of the bullfighting plaza and the village of Almonaster La Real, Huelva. This picturesque town features a castle-fortress with a mosque – both of which have been declared monuments of national interest, and a bullfighting ring built in the courtyard of the old fortress. GARCIA CORDERO 6De Lemos Castle in Castro Caldelas, Ourense. This village is made up of narrow, cobblestone streets that wind up to the De los Lemos Castle, the town's most important building. Small houses with stone facades, balconies and arcades are typical of the town's architecture. XURXO LOBATO (GETTY IMAGES) 7View of a church in Mirambel, Teruel. Declared an Artistic and Historic Site in 1980, Mirambel has kept its walled village almost entirely intact, making it one of the most complete and best conserved of Teruel's Maestrazgo region. The town hall building, the baroque parish church and Augustinian gothic convent are a just a few of the village's most impressive attractions. JULIO ALVAREZ (GETTY IMAGES) 8Mudéjar temple in Guadalupe, Cáceres. Guadalupe's Royal Monastery of Santa María was witness to one of the most important moments in Spain's history – it was here that Queen Isabella I of Castile and King Ferdinand II of Aragon offered the caravel ships to Columbus for his trip across the Atlantic. Among the town's highlights are the Santa María de Guadalupe plaza, the children's college, the baroque Santa Trinidad church and the five medieval arches which adorn two ancient walls. GETTY IMAGES 9Bubión, Granada. This village is part of the historic-artistic site of the Barranco de Poqueira gorge and the stunning Sierra Nevada National Park. It features the typical architecture of the villages of upper Alpujarra Granadina, with balconies filled with colorful pot plants and flowers. MARIA DE LA CRUZ 10Panoramic view of Lerma, Burgos. Strategically situated close to the Arlanza river, historically intact Lerma is known as being one of the most important sites for the work of 16th century architect Juan de Herrera. Its 6,862-square meter Plaza Mayor is one of the largest in Spain, beaten only by the Plaza Mayor in Salamanca. The village was declared an Artistic and Historic Site in 1965. MABEL GARCÍA 11View of Mondoñedo, Lugo. The center of this town is the Cathedral plaza where all streets converge. The cathedral itself is a monument of national significance built in the 13th century. The old town features baroque architecture, which can be appreciated in the convent, the Concepción church and the convent of San Pedro de Alcántara. LUIS VILANOVA (GETTY IMAGES)