Mudéjar temple in Guadalupe, Cáceres. Guadalupe’s Royal Monastery of Santa María was witness to one of the most important moments in Spain’s history – it was here that Queen Isabella I of Castile and King Ferdinand II of Aragon offered the caravel ships to Columbus for his trip across the Atlantic. Among the town’s highlights are the Santa María de Guadalupe plaza, the children’s college, the baroque Santa Trinidad church and the five medieval arches which adorn two ancient walls.