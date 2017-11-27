Weather in Spain: rain in the south and temperatures to plummet

The Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands can expect a brusque change of weather this week. A depression will bring rain to the south of Spain on Wednesday and Thursday, while a mass of polar air will prompt a sharp drop in temperatures on Wednesday throughout, according to the AEMET state meteorology service. Frost is expected in many areas, with snow forecast in the north of mainland Spain.

The drop is forecast at between 4ºC and 6ºC in terms of maximum temperatures in the north and east of the peninsula

The cold weather will stay until Sunday, with only the Canary Islands escaping the fall in the mercury. The drop is forecast at between 4ºC and 6ºC in terms of maximum temperatures in the north and east of the peninsula, and as high as 8ºC in the higher areas of the Iberian system, the central region and parts of Cantabria.

On Wednesday nine provinces will see yellow alerts due to the cold weather: Huesca, Teruel, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Burgos, Soria, Girona, Lleida and La Rioja. The mass of cold air will hit the south on Thursday, with the minimum temperatures expected to fall most. “South of the Guadalquivir, minimums will drop 6ºC to 8ºC, and in the higher areas of the Penibética mountains, from 8ºC to 10ºC,” an AEMET spokesperson explained.

Madrid can expect -0.5ºC on Sunday, Segovia º-5, Ávila -5.9ºC, Salamanca -7.6ºC and Soria -5.3ºC.

The southwest of the peninsula will see rain on Tuesday, as an area of low pressure from the Atlantic is due to arrive. The wet weather will spread throughout the rest of the south on Wednesday, with widespread showers forecast. “Between 10 and 20 liters per meter squared are expected in many areas of the south,” the AEMET spokesperson explained. There are yellow warnings in Cádiz and Málaga for heavy rain on Wednesday.

Madrid, meanwhile, which is currently suffering from high levels of pollution, could see some scattered showers, but the rain is not expected to be heavy.

